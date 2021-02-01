Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Ministry of Economy succeeded in obtaining a ruling in the interest of the United Arab Emirates from the World Trade Organization regarding the dispute filed to cancel the anti-dumping duties imposed by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the country’s exports of polypropylene polymer tapes and rolls products, after a complaint that the Ministry had submitted to Organization’s dispute settlement body.

The Arbitration Committee of the Organization’s Dispute Settlement Body issued its final report on this issue, which confirmed the validity of the state’s position and the payments made by the Ministry of Economy during the various stages of the dispute, and the Commission recognized the illegality of imposing anti-dumping duties that have been applied by Pakistan since 2013, and the commission recommended exceptionally well. That Pakistan halt the application of anti-dumping duties, which amount to 34%, taking into account the fundamental technical and legal violations of these measures taken by the Pakistani authorities.

Abdullah Sultan Al Fan Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Ministry of Economy for the Supervision and Follow-up Sector said: This achievement comes within the framework of the Ministry of Economy’s commitment to support Emirati exports, expand its access to various global markets and defend the national product through its role in moving against anti-dumping measures and fees, support and prevention raised Against it arbitrarily, explaining: “In this case, the dispute settlement mechanism of the World Trade Organization was activated after a request to enter into consultations with the Pakistani party, and for more than two years the necessary defenses, confirmations, arguments and responses were submitted to support the state’s position before the agency until the arbitration panel’s decision was issued. Including the correctness of the Emirati position ».

He added: “The ministry’s success in obtaining this ruling in the interest of the state came after numerous attempts to resolve the conflict in bilateral and friendly ways. This step is of great importance due to its role in supporting Emirati companies working in this field, enhancing the presence of the national product in foreign markets, increasing its competitiveness and removing any Impediments to its growth, as the removal of duties will allow the smooth return of polypropylene exports from the UAE to the Pakistani market, in a step in line with the two countries’ commitments under their membership in the World Trade Organization.

He continued by saying: “Polypropylene polymers tape and roll products represent an important element within the petrochemical sector, which is one of the drivers of the country’s economic diversification. The state’s non-oil total, and thus will contribute to encouraging industrial facilities, increasing their productivity, and protecting and developing Emirati investments in this field.

He also stressed that it is the first time that the Ministry activates the dispute settlement mechanism in order to protect its rights guaranteed by the organization’s agreements, and also the UAE is the first Arab country since the establishment of the World Trade Organization to file a case as a complainant to the dispute settlement body and issue a judgment in its favor, confirming the validity The path taken by the Ministry of Economy in defending national products and enterprises, through various legal mechanisms that guarantee parity between the state’s obligations and rights within the framework of these agreements, in a way that achieves maximum benefit from the state’s membership in the World Trade Organization.

It is noteworthy that the UAE’s total exports of polypropylene polymer tape and roll products to the world amounted to about 246 million AED in 2019, and according to specialized global estimates, global demand for these products is expected to achieve an increase of about 5.3% during the time period from 2020 to 2025. Especially in the Asia-Pacific region, due to the increasing trend towards the use of these products in food packaging and packaging, which will create new opportunities for companies operating in this field in the country.