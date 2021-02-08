GENEVA (Reuters) – Postponed WTO Its decision on tariffs on minerals imposed by the United States until the second half of 2021, which gives President Joe Biden leeway if he wishes to settle disputes.

A committee of the organization was looking into complaints submitted by China, the European Union, India, Norway, Russia, Switzerland and Turkey, and had previously said that its final report would not be issued before the fall of 2020, which implies that it will come after the US presidential elections.

The three-person committee said today, Monday, that the report will not be released before the second half of this year. She added that the postponement is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The administration of former US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs in 2018 on 25 percent of steel supplies to the United States and 10 percent on aluminum under a U.S. law dating back to 1962 that allowed the president to restrict imports based on national security considerations.