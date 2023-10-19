Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 19/10/2023 – 13:11

New York, 19 – Global trade flows increased in August after four consecutive months of decline, a sign that the global recession in industrial activity may be coming to an end. An indicator of trade flows of goods developed by the The Wall Street Journal and published this Thursday, 19th, points to an increase of 0.5% compared to July, adjusted for the seasonal ups and downs of exports of goods between countries.

The duration and depth of this recession caught many economists by surprise.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week reduced its forecast for growth in world trade flows this year to just 0.9%, compared to the 2% forecast in July.

It now expects trade flow growth to recover to 3.5% in 2024, down from its previous forecast of 3.7%.

Trade flows also increased compared to the same month last year, but only by 0.1%. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.