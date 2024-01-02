Global trade flows fell again in October, after two months of increases. The indicator of trade flows of goods from the Wall Street Journalpublished this Tuesday, 2nd, points to a drop of 1.6% compared to September, in the adjusted reading.

The decline is a new sign that global demand for goods remains weak, as consumers give preference to services they were denied access to during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Consumer demand has also been weakened by rising prices and higher borrowing costs.



