Seville (WAM)

The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, in cooperation with the Foundation for Islamic Culture and Religious Tolerance in the Kingdom of Spain (FICRT), organized the “International Conference on the Role of Clergy in Promoting Tolerance and Peace” at the Spanish Royal Palace in Seville, southern Spain. The conference was chaired by His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, with the participation of a large number of speakers from senior political and parliamentary officials in Spain, in addition to a group of senior clerics from various countries around the world. In his opening speech, Al Jarwan praised the holding of this important international conference at the Spanish Royal Palace in Seville, stressing that this palace represents a historical symbol of the convergence of civilizations and cultures, due to its ancient and shared history. He said: “This conference aims to shed light on the role of clerics who have a great influence in their societies, and are able to guide people towards accepting others, peaceful coexistence, and rejecting violence and extremism.” He stressed that the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace sees an urgent need to resolve crises through peaceful means, and in accordance with heavenly teachings, to spread love and peace among people.