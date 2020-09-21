Highlights: China’s state-run Global Times has threatened to kill Taiwan’s President Tsei Ingwen

The Chinese newspaper is fueled by Deputy Foreign Minister Keith Krach’s visit to Taiwan in the US State Department of Foreign Affairs

Global Times said Taiwanese leaders are playing with fire after having dinner with an American officer

Taipei

Chinese government official Global Times has threatened to kill Taiwanese President Tsei Ingwen, sparked by a visit by senior US State Department official Keith Krach to Taiwan. Global Times said Taiwanese leader Tsei is playing with fire after having dinner with a US State Department official. The Chinese newspaper said that if any of Tsei Wen’s actions violated Chinese law, the war would begin and the Taiwanese leader would be ‘eliminated’.

Earlier, Krach arrived in Taiwan on 17 September to attend an event. On September 18, he had dinner with Taiwan President Tsei Ing Wen. This was the top level visit by an official of the US State Department. Earlier, US Health Minister Alex Azar also visited Taiwan. Chinese newspaper erupted when Tsei Wen and Krach had dinner together.



Taiwanese leader Tasai Ing Wen is playing with fire

Global Times threatened that Taiwanese leaders were playing with fire by strengthening ties with the US. Global Times has given this threat at a time when Chinese fighter jets are continuously entering Taiwan airspace. On Saturday, for the third consecutive day, China sent 19 ships to Taiwan airspace. At the time of this Chinese provocation, US Deputy Foreign Minister Keith Krach was paying tribute to former President Li Teng Hui, who transformed Taiwan into a democratic system.

China busy preparing for occupation of Taiwan, sent 19 fighter jets for second consecutive day

On Friday, 18 fighter jets from China simultaneously infiltrated the Taiwanese border. This Chinese intruder fleet consisted of 12 J-16 fighter jets, 2 J-10 fighter jets, 2 J-11 fighter jets, 2 H-6 nuclear bombers and one Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft. Warnig was released as soon as the Taiwanese radar detected this intrusion of the Chinese airforce. Taiwanese Air Force fighters also began a mission to chase down Chinese ships. At the same time, anti-aircraft guns and missiles were also activated.



China is maneuvering in the Gulf of Taiwan

China has been doing live fire exercises for the past several days amid increasing tension from Taiwan. A large number of Chinese soldiers, bomber ships, rocket launchers and modern warships are taking part in this maneuver. This exercise is conducted by the PLAC Eastern Theater Command. Relations between China and Taiwan are going through the worst phase in recent times.

Chinese media threat – rehearsal of this attack

The Global Times wrote that PLAC maneuvers are a quick process. Taiwan should be afraid of this. This maneuver is an occupation drill on Taiwan. The newspaper claimed that the US had not officially announced Crutch’s visit to Taiwan. However, when he arrived in Taiwan, he was welcomed by the PLA through maneuvers. Therefore this exercise was a last-minute decision. A large scale action can be organized in such a short time.