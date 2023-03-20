The US is using Ukraine as a pawn to weaken Russia and keep control of Europe. On Sunday, March 19, a Chinese newspaper reported Global Times.

The article states that the United States is not just alarmed by the deepening of Russian-Chinese relations. They systematically denigrate the PRC and reject Beijing’s proposal for peace talks on the Ukraine crisis.

“This suggests that Washington does not want peace, the United States intends to use the conflict in Ukraine to engage in a bloc confrontation and weaken Russia,” analyst Zhang Hong said in a newspaper article.

In addition, the article says that Western countries look at the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia through “dark glasses”, distorting the nature of relations between Moscow and Beijing.

On March 20, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the possibility of a way out of the Ukrainian crisis if all parties are guided by the concept of common security. He wrote about this in an author’s article for the Russian media.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an article for the Chinese newspaper People’s Daily, expressed confidence in strengthening the partnership between Russia and China.

The visit of the Chinese leader to Russia will take place from 20 to 22 March.

As Yury Ushakov, aide to the President of the Russian Federation, noted on March 17, Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss sensitive issues related to the international situation when they meet tete-a-tete in Moscow. The parties will pay special attention to international and regional issues, and the situation around Ukraine will be touched upon.

On the same day, Ellen Mitchell, a columnist for the American edition of The Hill, said that the meeting between the Chinese leader and the Russian president challenges the United States and its allies, since it is expected that the likely outcome of the meeting will be a public confirmation of the two countries’ partnership against Western interference in their affairs.

At the end of December, Putin met with Xi Jinping via videoconference. The Russian leader noted that in the context of growing geopolitical tensions, the importance of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership as a stabilizing factor is growing.