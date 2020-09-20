Recently, Indian police arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma on charges of spying and passing sensitive information to China’s intelligence agencies. A charge of secret act has been levied against him. Sharma also wrote an article in the Chinese propaganda newspaper Global Times, in which he had written contrary stories to India on the Ladakh tension. Now editor-in-chief of Global Times Hu Shijin has objected to the association of Sharma’s name with the newspaper.In an editorial written in Global Times, Shijin said that Sharma’s article which he wrote for Global Times is being talked about in the release of this information and coverage of Indian media. Through this, an attempt has been made to prove a negative relation against the Global Times. Hu Shijin wrote, ‘I do not know if the Indian side is making this unjust case due to tensions between India and China’. Shijin said that India is alleging that Sharma came to the eyes of intelligence agencies by writing articles in the Global Times.

Confidential strategy was told to China, on every information you used to get $ 1000, know full ‘scandal’ of journalist Rajiv Sharma

Indians have been writing for the Global Times

Shijin has said that Indian intellectuals are able to write in English and since the introduction of the English edition of the Global Times 10 years ago, it has become common for Indians to work as a copy editor or in freelance work or writing for Global Times. is. Shijin has said that it is unfair to the Indian side that the Global Times is being publicly linked to this case and sensation is being spread. He has also written that the Indian government has also failed to respect the Chinese media.

Criticism of Modi, contrary to India on Ladakh, what did the ‘spy’ Indian journalist of China write in the Global Times?

What did Shijin say in his articleThe

India was also advised not to cross the redline with China on border tension in Ladakh. He said that it is difficult to say whose fault is the fault between the two countries, while India has made it clear that it did not step into the Chinese border, the Chinese troops had infiltrated. Sharma also accused India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing politics on the basis of superstition. He had said that this is the biggest weapon for Modi.