ofChristiane Kühl shut down

US President Joe Biden invites you to a virtual climate summit in less than a week. Now the diplomatic wires are running hot. Is the cooperation between the rivals EU, USA and China working on climate protection?

Munich / Beijing – “Get ready for a few interesting days of climate and great power diplomacy!” Li Shuo tweeted earlier this week. Li, who is responsible for climate and energy at Greenpeace East Asia, likes to deal with the intersection of politics and the environment. And seldom has this intersection been so much a focal point as it is now.

US President Joe Biden has invited 17 states – including China – to a virtual climate conference on April 23 and 24. And although the West and China are currently heading for a growing strategic rivalry. There are conflicts over human rights or over trade and Joe Biden expects “extreme competition” with China. But the one area in which everyone wants to work together is global climate change. Nobody can afford to let the thread of the conversation tear off here. For this everyone pulls together – for the time being.

Germany, France, China: video call on climate protection

On Friday (April 16), Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and China’s President Xi Jinping spoke on the phone. At the same time, US climate officer John Kerry will be in Shanghai until Saturday – where he will meet his counterpart Xie Zhenhua, China’s most experienced climate diplomat. But President Xi does not meet Kerry, not even virtually – he gave preference to the Europeans. And so geopolitics is always at the table. Concrete details from the talks are not yet known – everyone has kept a low profile so far and will probably save any announcements for the climate summit itself.

According to the German transcript of the video conversation with Xi, Merkel and Macron Xis welcomed their renewed commitment to the “goal of climate neutrality before 2060”.

The ambiguity of the German statement regarding China’s short-term ambitions is “fascinating”, finds Li Shuo. “It’s a way of both claiming that Germany played a role in higher Chinese ambitions – and also giving Kerry room to do his job in Shanghai.” Germany was carefully balancing itself between the US and China, Li said on twitter. It’s pure geopolitics.

USA: Call for ambitious climate targets – to China and India

The USA also apparently wants to announce more ambitious climate targets before the summit – in order to increase the pressure on other countries. The White House is considering committing to halving its greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2005 by 2030, writes the Bloomberg news agency, citing informed sources. That would be a doubling of the previous climate target announced by Biden’s predecessor Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, one of Kerry’s tasks on his trip around the world is to promote more ambitious climate targets in other countries – and to re-establish the USA as the leading climate protection power. Not an easy task: Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, left the Paris Climate Agreement in 2017 as one of his first acts and no longer pursued the US climate goals promised in Paris. Successor Joe Biden immediately rejoined – and now wants to push the topic forward again.

The 2015 Paris Agreement aims to prevent temperatures from rising by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. It is the upper limit that scientists believe is necessary to avoid the worst effects of global warming. To do this, the world would have to set its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050 – which can only be achieved if everyone significantly increases their efforts to protect the climate.

China and the USA: geopolitics also at the table in climate negotiations

Generally everyone wants that, but there is still a great deal of mistrust. Geopolitics is never far away. China invited Kerry to Shanghai – probably also because the conflict-laden Alaska Foreign Ministers’ meeting had taken place on American soil. With Kerry’s invitation, China has demonstrated its climate ambitions “and has signaled to the USA that the climate negotiations between the two countries are on an equal footing,” writes the state newspaper Global Times. China is not a “companion” of a US-centric climate campaign, the paper quoted unnamed Chinese observers. Also saw a Global Times-Commentator Kerry’s visit was “by no means an icebreaker” for general US-China relations. Washington is not aiming the cooperation towards a general improvement of the relationship, “but rather as a separate project to advance the US’s own interests.” Global Times usually represents the government’s point of view.

Beijing’s Foreign Office spokesman, Zhao Lijian, once again reminded people on Friday that it was up to the United States to prevent climate protection progressing for four years. One thing is certain: China will only participate if it does not see itself pushed into the role of a vicarious agent.

It is likely that this was also the subject of Xi’s talks with Merkel and Macron. According to Li Shuo, according to the Chinese transcript, Xi also announced that he would ratify the Kigali appendix to the Montreal Protocol, which provides for the phasing out of partially fluorinated hydrocarbons (HFCs). These were initially allowed as substitutes for the chlorofluorocarbons, which were banned because of the ozone hole, despite their strong effect as greenhouse gases. The US has not yet ratified Kigali either – Biden intends to do so. But if China got ahead of the US, Beijing would win points.

USA and India: No new climate targets for Kerry’s trip to New Delhi

But even in India, Kerry hadn’t run into any open doors. India is already discussing a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not want to be committed to it – he wanted to set the timing for a corresponding announcement himself. “In climate debates, historical responsibility is a very important aspect,” warned India’s Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday in New Delhi. “We are not responsible for the climate change that is taking place.” India also wants to discuss the issue of financing climate measures. In fact, the accumulated emissions of China – and especially India – are far below those of the USA or the EU. The USA is also the lonely leader in terms of CO2 emissions per capita – while China, the most populous country in the world, produces the largest annual greenhouse gas emissions.

Today, Friday, Javadekar announced, according to Indian media reports, that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Anyone who has met him in the past two or three days should get tested quickly. John Kerry, who is currently in China, is lucky that he was in New Delhi a week ago, where he met Javadekar. A corona suspicion in the middle of his trip to China would make everything even more complicated. (ck)