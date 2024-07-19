The French security agency “ANSI” explained that “the teams are fully mobilized to identify and support the affected institutions in France and to determine the source of this failure,” adding: “There is no evidence to indicate that the failure was the result of a cyber attack.”

A global technical glitch on Friday caused disruption to international airlines, banks and media outlets.

The global technical glitch affected operations in various countries including Spanish airports, Turkish Airlines, Australian media outlets and banks.

The US Federal Aviation Administration on Friday ordered all flights to land due to a technical glitch in the computers.

This comes after Microsoft announced a glitch in its global public system, while cybersecurity company Crowdstrike is facing a technical glitch in its services around the world.

In the same context, a security source in the British government said that the global technical glitch that affected media companies, banks and telecommunications companies around the world is not being treated as a deliberate cyber attack.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that cybersecurity experts are not treating the matter as a security issue linked to a cyberattack.