What is the reason behind this move? What is the biggest motivator for students to make this decision?

53% of the research sample said that work is the main source of motivation for them to study abroad. While 46% said they are motivated by a strong desire for personal development.

However, three-quarters of the students surveyed said they were concerned about their safety while studying abroad, especially when it came to potential discrimination.

In addition, 52% of the students said that the study programs are a priority for them this year.

On the other hand, students who want to go to study abroad expressed some concerns about visa requirements, tuition fees and living expenses.