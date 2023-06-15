What is the reason behind this move? What is the biggest motivator for students to make this decision?
53% of the research sample said that work is the main source of motivation for them to study abroad. While 46% said they are motivated by a strong desire for personal development.
However, three-quarters of the students surveyed said they were concerned about their safety while studying abroad, especially when it came to potential discrimination.
In addition, 52% of the students said that the study programs are a priority for them this year.
On the other hand, students who want to go to study abroad expressed some concerns about visa requirements, tuition fees and living expenses. the morning On “Sky News Arabia”:
- The main objective of studying abroad is to search for job opportunities that are in line with academic qualifications, which is what most universities in some countries lack.
- Teaching methods in some universities do not match the requirements of the labor market.
- Since high school, young people have become more aware in the age of globalization and the Internet of what the labor market requires.
- Relying on theoretical teaching in some universities in Arab countries, which contradicts what universities in foreign countries rely on, especially in light of the current artificial and technological intelligence.
- Looking for scholarships abroad is a way for some to emigrate and settle down.
- Some companies rushed to contract with students of major European and American universities even before completing their studies.
- Companies in some countries resort to contracting with holders of regular degrees and diplomas instead of graduates of major international colleges and universities due to their high salaries.
- Young people in Europe and America are financially independent, unlike what is the case in the countries of the Arab world, where young people depend on their families or on grants granted by the state to complete their studies abroad.
- Universities in European and American countries welcome Arab students as their main source of income.
- The global economic crisis negatively affected education.
- The economic crisis prompted companies to contract with Arab youth instead of graduates of major universities due to their ability to endure, adapt and communicate, in addition to their low salaries compared to their countrymen.
- The failure to develop education and raise it to the global level has made traveling abroad the most appropriate solution for some ambitious youth.
