The union added in its monthly report that the total global steel production – which includes 63 countries – decreased marginally by 0.1 percent on an annual basis in the first seven months of the year to 1.103 billion tons.

China topped the producing countries in the first seven months of the year with 626.5 million tons, an annual increase of 2.5 percent.

India ranked second in terms of production volume, with a volume of 79.9 million tons, an increase of 9 percent, while Japan ranked third, with a production volume of 51.2 million tons, a decrease of 3.9 percent.

The United States ranked fourth with a volume of 46.8 million tons, down by 2.3 percent, and Russia ranked fifth, with a production volume of 44.2 million tons, up by 2.8 percent.

South Korea ranked sixth with a production of 39.4 million tons, then Germany with 21.5 million tons, then Turkey with 18.8 million tons.

Brazil and Iran ranked ninth and tenth, producing 18.6 and 18.1 million tons, respectively.

Steel production is closely linked to real estate and infrastructure projects, as demand for it rebounds in times of strong economic growth, while demand falls in periods of recession.

The World Steel Federation is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world; Its members produce nearly 85 percent of the world’s steel production.