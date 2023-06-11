Home page politics

The industrialized countries of the north bear the main responsibility for climate change. However, it is primarily the Global South that is suffering from the consequences. A study draws a financial balance.

Leeds – To her excessive greenhouse gas emissions To compensate, the industrialized countries of the North would have to make compensatory payments of 170 trillion US dollars to the countries of the Global South. This is the conclusion reached by a research group led by Andrew Fanning from the British University of Leeds. Their study was published in the journal Nature Sustainability on Monday.

For their calculations, the scientists have developed a model that assumes that the earth’s atmosphere is a natural resource that is available to everyone equally. “It is a matter of climate justice that the countries that we are asking to rapidly decarbonize their economies, while not responsible for the excessive emissions that are destabilizing the climate, are compensated for this unfair burden,” says Fanning.

Climate change: USA would have to make the highest compensation payments

Using data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the research team compared the historical CO₂ emissions since 1960 with the emissions to be expected up to 2050. In this way, it was possible to determine for each country, based on its population, how much CO₂ it may emit in total over these 90 years in order to receive a fair share of the global carbon budget. For their future calculations, the researchers assumed that all countries actually adhere to the goal of limiting global warming to below 1.5 degrees and achieving net zero emissions in 2050. According to this, a total of 1.8 trillion tons of CO₂ can still be emitted.

According to the study, the USA make the highest compensation payments at around 80 trillion US dollars. The EU including Great Britain would come to 46 trillion US dollars. The burden for Germany would amount to 4,619 euros per capita and year by 2050. That would be the second highest after the US, followed by Russia, the UK and Japan. India, on the other hand, as the largest beneficiary, would be entitled to $57 trillion in compensation payments. In second place China with $15 trillion. Indonesia, Pakistan and Nigeria follow. ch