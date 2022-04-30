We talked yesterday about the incredible growth achieved by Honor in the smartphone market in China, but how is the global smartphone market doing instead?

To provide us with an answer to this question is once again Canalysa company that takes care of carrying out market analyzes to evaluate its trend and in this case the market analyzed is precisely that smartphone, but not limited to the Chinese territory alone, but to the entire global market.

The data confirm the leadership of Samsung which, despite a decline in sales of 4%, maintains the first position with 73.7 million smartphones sold and a market share of 24%.

Following we find Apple, which is the only one on the list to be growing with a percentage of 8%, while following there are Xiaomi, OPPO (the data relating to OnePlus have been merged with OPPO) and Vivo.

Vendor Q1 2022

shipments (million) Q1 2022

market share Q1 2021

shipments (million) Q1 2021

market share Annual

growth Samsung 73.7 24% 76.5 22% -4% Apple 56.5 18% 52.4 15% 8% Xiaomi 39.2 13% 49.0 14% -20% OPPO 29.0 9% 39.6 11% -27% I live 25.1 8% 36.0 10% -30% Others 87.6 28% 94.2 27% -7% Total 311.2 100% 347.7 100% -11%

How will the market evolve until 2023? It will be interesting to see if the great Chinese giants will be able to reverse the trend and if Samsung will continue to maintain the record, it cannot be ruled out that Apple may blow away the leadership of the latter given the current growth trend.