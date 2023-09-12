The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is organizing the third session of the Dubai World Conference on Self-Driving Transport, at the Dubai World Trade Center, during the period 26-27 September, under the slogan “Empowering the Future of Mobility.” The most prominent experts and specialists from the world will discuss many topics and solutions. Sustainable mobility in the future, in addition to organizing many sessions, seminars and discussion panels on autonomous vehicles and the future of mobility, with the participation of various relevant bodies, through the exchange of ideas and visions between the various poles of the world in innovation and technology for autonomous vehicles, which are discussed during dialogue sessions. And several seminars and workshops, to exchange experiences and learn about the latest developments and innovations in self-driving mobility technology.

The Authority has completed its preparations to launch the unique event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, which is expected to attract more than 2,000 international participants, who will discuss many topics and sustainable solutions for future mobility, while the Society of Automotive Engineers International (SAE International), the Authority’s strategic partner, will host sessions. Unique knowledge about vehicle electricity and robotics for autonomous vehicle systems.

Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Conference on Self-Driving Transport, Ahmed Bahrozian, stressed the importance of the conference, which is considered the first of its kind in the world, and is a global platform that brings together the most prominent experts in the field of self-driving mobility from policy legislators, technology developers, and researchers. , and academics.

He explained that the third edition of the Dubai International Conference on Self-Driving Transport aims to enhance the UAE’s position in the field of self-driving mobility, and the authority’s efforts to use sustainable technology and innovation to enhance the quality of life, consolidate Dubai’s position as a global capital for leadership in self-driving mobility, and achieve the goals of the Dubai Strategy. For self-driving transportation, which aims to convert 25% of total transportation trips in Dubai into self-driving trips by 2030.

He added that the conference also supports the future directions of the government in identifying the latest developments and innovations in self-driving mobility technology, by hosting global experts from project managers, consultants, analysts and global officials, to discuss the latest developments in self-driving technology, in addition to the participation of many leading companies in this field. field, which enhances the fruitful exchange between companies of innovative concepts and ideas.

During the conference activities, the Authority will honor the winners of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport, who passed the field tests of companies and institutions, from inside and outside the country, after being evaluated by an international jury, under the theme: Self-driving buses.

The conference will be accompanied by a special exhibition on autonomous transportation, in which more than 60 exhibitors representing many leading companies will participate, including: General Motors Cruise, Arabian Gulf Mechanical Center, United Motors and Heavy Equipment Company, Ruptella, SGS Gulf, Al Naboodah, Trapeze, and Minus. Zero, Dubai Technology, Talabat, and Bestrack, as these companies will present the latest technologies in the field of smart, sustainable mobility. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the self-driving Cruise vehicles, which will be launched in Dubai in cooperation with the leading Cruise company in the autonomous vehicle industry at the end of the year. The current one.

The conference will witness many activities and events, including a visit by participants to the Museum of the Future, where Tesla will provide modern cars to transport visitors from the Museum of the Future to the conference.

On the second day of the event, a presentation will be given on Sam Rogers, known as “Bird Man.” Talabat will also serve coffee using robots throughout the exhibition area.

