The battle against the comprehensive security law resumed after the truce of the confectioners. This liberticidal reform continues its legislative path despite massive mobilizations and the opening of the Beauvau of security, on January 25, in order to “consolidate the link between police and citizens”.

Thus, the text, already adopted at first reading in the National Assembly, with the support of right-wing deputies, reached the Laws Committee in the Senate. “This very ambitious text, which was one of the best voted in the legislature, allows considerable progress in three areas: the skills of the municipal police, private security and the use of images”, welcomed the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, during his hearing by the senators, silencing the important mobilizations against the text.

End of inadmissibility

However, the outcry was such that, despite its adoption by the Assembly, the LaREM majority committed to rewriting article 24 aimed at limiting the possibilities of filming the police. In the upper house, mostly LR, the question remains burning. “The Senate being very attached to both fundamental freedoms and the strengthening of authority, we came to the conclusion that it was necessary to use the Penal Code” rather than the law on freedom of the press, argued Marc-Philippe Daubresse . The LR rapporteur of the text refers here to article 18 of the bill on separatism, with which some parliamentarians are considering a merger of article 24. “But, he acknowledged, it is obviously necessary that the we can solve the problem of maintaining the freedom to inform and, above all, we do not consider this incrimination from the angle of police operations. “End of inadmissibility:” Article 24 provides for the protection of police officers and soldiers of the gendarmerie during police operations, “said the minister, who did not budge.

Another emblematic point of the text, the use of drones has recently been pinpointed by the Council of State and by the Cnil (National Commission for Informatics and Freedoms). A victory for the defenders of freedoms, but which the host of Place Beauvau intends to take advantage of. “We are one of the last countries to legislate on drones, which we have also criticized the CNIL. There is no question of facial recognition in this text, ”he pleads. “In this text”, precision is important: the white paper commissioned by his ministry recommends “to experiment with facial recognition in public spaces”.

Privatized missions

New missions entrusted to municipal police or private security agents in order to create a “continuum” are another pillar of this reform. “We are concerned about the rise of private security that the bill enshrines”, challenged the Communist Senator Éliane Assassi, in the face of a Gerald Darmanin who denies the “disengagement of the State” that he nevertheless organizes.

In total, “it is clear that the climate has not calmed down”, notes the socialist Jérôme Durain. And for good reason, 200,000 citizens found themselves in the street again at the call of the #StopSecurityGlobale coordination on January 16. “As long as the actual withdrawal of articles 21, 22 (on drones and pedestrian cameras – Editor’s note) and 24 of the proposal for a comprehensive security law and the national law enforcement plan will not be recorded, our actions will be will multiply, ”unions and associations announced on this occasion. The collective calls for a “big gathering in Paris” on January 30.