The debate on the very contested article 24, at the origin of numerous mobilizations gathering tens of thousands of people, returns to the agenda. Adopted by the Assembly on first reading, the “comprehensive security” bill will be examined by the Senate Laws Committee on Wednesday March 3 and then discussed in session from March 16. And in the Upper House, where the “Republicans” (LR) party is in the majority, the text could well satisfy the elected representatives on the right. The latter have already presented an amendment modifying article 24, which, in the version voted by the deputies, prohibited the fact of broadcasting “With the obvious aim of damaging his physical or mental integrity, the image of the face or any other element of identification” of a police officer in operation.

The right creates a new criminal offense

In the senatorial version, it is therefore no longer a question of punishing the dissemination of images of police officers in the exercise of their function via the modification of the 1881 law on the press but of adding an offense to the Criminal Code. The rapporteurs of the text Marc-Philippe Daubresse (LR) and Loïc Hervé (Centrist Union) want to create a new sanction punishing “The provocation to identification” police officers and their families , “With the obvious aim of affecting (their) physical or mental integrity”. She would then be punished by five years’ imprisonment and a fine of 75,000 euros.

This text still raises many problems. First, the notion of intention to harm which appears there is worrying, as it is subject to interpretation. Above all, the notion of identification covers a very wide field. “The problem is that it encompasses a lot of things: the face of a policeman, his individual registration number (RIO), which he must wear on his uniform, his name…, points out Anne-Sophie Simpere, who follows these questions at Amnesty International. I still wonder about the need to create a new offense when the Penal Code already punishes threats, harassment and disclosure of information against the police and citizens. “ Particularly ” worry ” by this new version of article 24, it considers that “This text presents risk of abuse in its use, because it is too vague. Poorly crafted laws can have dire consequences, as shown by arbitrary arrests of protesters “. Faced with the dangers posed by this bill, Amnesty International is already calling on citizens to mobilize, by calling out senators on Twitter or by mail.