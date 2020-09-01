The Colombian doctor and epidemiologist Ana María Henao Restrepo is the coordinator of the World Health Organization (WHO) Research and Development Plan for Diagnostics and Vaccines, a platform designed to control epidemics that, for three months, has been working relentlessly with the aim of stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Henao (Colombia, 1961) has been in charge of different programs for the prevention and control of communicable diseases for 20 years at WHO; worked on the eradication of polio in Latin America and on the elimination of measles in Southeast Asia. Between 2014 and 2016, he led the Ebola vaccination project in Guinea and Sierra Leone, in Africa. She is now the head of Solidaridad, a global clinical trial that seeks to find the most effective treatment against Covid-19. From her home in Geneva, Switzerland, this communicable disease epidemiologist at the University of London recognizes that only the spirit of global scientific solidarity can stop the spread of the virus. Henao affirms that today there are 100 research groups working on the development of the coronavirus vaccine and reveals that, if all goes well, it will be ready in a year and a half.

Question. You were at the forefront of the development of the Ebola vaccine, what similarities and what differences do you see between the two epidemics?

Reply. They cannot be compared, because Ebola has been confined to countries in Africa. No person-to-person transmission has been established outside of this continent. The coronavirus, on the other hand, has a global impact and affects all aspects of our lives. The one thing in common, and most importantly, is that all the progress on the Ebola vaccine came from collaboration and teamwork. As a person and as a WHO official I hope that this is repeated and that the spirit of solidarity prevails in this pandemic because it is the only way to stop the spread of the virus and to find effective and quick solutions.

P. Besides solidarity, what else is needed to control this epidemic?

R. The responsibility of all citizens in all countries of the world is fundamental. When they ask me who are the ones who are working to end the coronavirus, I say that the common people, who follow the recommendations and abide by the public health measures of their governments and the WHO. The contribution of each citizen is as important as the contribution of the doctors and scientists who work around the clock to develop vaccines and treatments.

P. You are the coordinator of Solidaridad, the first global clinical trial that seeks to find the most effective treatment against Covid-19. How did the project come about?

R. On February 11 and 12, the WHO organized a large global research forum to curb the spread of the coronavirus. More than 500 experts from around the world participated. One of the conclusions of the forum was the need to evaluate four drugs that are used for other diseases and that we believe can be used to treat patients with Covid 19, thus Solidaridad was born.

“When they ask me who are those who are working to end the coronavirus, I say that the citizens, who follow the recommendations and abide by the public health measures of their governments and the WHO”

P. What are the selected drugs and in what diseases are they used?

R. The first of the drugs evaluated is called Remdesivir, it is an antiviral that was originally used to treat Ebola patients in Congo. It wasn’t the most effective in that epidemic, but we know it’s safe in humans. In addition, there are preclinical and animal studies that claim it could work against the Sars-2 that is causing the coronavirus. The second is chloroquine, a drug used against malaria throughout the world. It is an accessible and inexpensive medicine that is produced in large quantities. The third is called Ritonavir / Lopinavir and is used with HIV positive patients. It is very safe, it has been used by thousands of people for several years and there are indications that it may work in this case. The fourth is interferon beta, which is attached to the previous one because it can help solve inflammation problems caused by the disease.

P. How does Solidaridad work?

R. We know that health professionals in all hospitals in the world are in huge demand for work and have no time to waste. We create a fast and simple online platform, in which doctors must enter the patient’s data, the medicine to be applied and include any previous illness that may alter the course of the infection, such as HIV or diabetes diagnoses . Doctors have to record the day the patient entered and left the hospital or the day they died, the time of treatment and whether they required oxygen or artificial ventilation.

P. What is the main objective?

A. Our purpose with this trial is to obtain sufficient and verified information to answer three key public health questions. First: which of these drugs actually increase the proportion of patients who survive the disease? Second: what drugs reduce the time patients have to be in the hospital? Third: do these medications reduce the need for oxygen or being in the intensive care unit?

P. How many countries do you expect to participate in the project?

R. The call of the director general of the WHO has been to all the countries of the world. So far we have received positive feedback from more than 70 countries and we are very excited about that. Spain and Norway are the first two countries that got involved in the project, but little by little we will be integrating the others. We do not have a defined sample size or deadline, but a group of international experts is analyzing the data and will report the results when they find enough evidence to say which of the drugs is effective and which is not.

“In our dialogues with scientists we have seen that information is being exchanged between them on progress, errors and the most effective strategies”

P. The news that chloroquine could be used to treat the coronavirus generated shortages and self-medication, what is the WHO recommendation in those cases?

R. The key point here is that, as the director of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom, has said, it is necessary to consider that these drugs already have a proven effect to treat other diseases, in the specific case of chloroquine it is used for malaria and for rheumatoid arthritis. So when people buy them indiscriminately it can deplete the world’s supply and the end result is that patients who really need them do not have access. That is why it is very important that everyone tries to remain calm and follow the scientific recommendations of the health ministry of each country.

P. How is the search for the coronavirus vaccine going?

R. The number of research groups trying to develop a vaccine against Covid-19 is increasing every day. Now we have almost 100 groups working actively. We are in contact with all of them to move forward as quickly as possible. We have a coordinated work with the companies that finance vaccines; We have a real-time updated list of all candidate vaccines; We have a group of experts to discuss the potential and characteristics of vaccines and another group that develops the most efficient and robust methodologies to evaluate vaccines that reach phase 2 and 3 of research.

P. Of those 100 teams, which are more advanced?

A: We are very happy because in record time two vaccines, one in the United States and one in China, have gone from the preclinical phase to phase 1 in humans and we hope that the results will be satisfactory. However, we know that a lot of work is still needed to be able to have a vaccine as soon as possible.

P. When?

R. It is very difficult to provide exact dates. If all the evaluation phases go well and there are no setbacks and the vaccines have the effect we expect and are safe, we may have a vaccine in a year and a half. But that also implies that the processes that the entire scientific community is working on to scale the number of available doses are also successful.

P. Has there been joint and collaborative work between different scientific groups? Has this accelerated the process?

R. Yes, collaboration between teams is definitely being key. In our dialogues with scientists, we have seen that information is being exchanged between them on progress, mistakes and the most effective strategies. That shared experiential knowledge has helped others see what things need to be adjusted or transformed. It is an active and daily discussion, in real time. We also know that collaboration between donors has made it possible to identify which research areas are being supported and which have not received the necessary money. This is how the potholes begin to be covered.

P. In this research stage, solidarity and collaboration have prevailed before the competition, what will happen when the process advances and the commercialization of the vaccine begins? Will profit prevail?

R. We hope not. Indeed, WHO and many of the big donors and big business partners have been working in recent weeks to create a global funding framework for vaccines, drugs and diagnostics that goes beyond development and research and includes all elements to expand production capacity and to guarantee access for all communities and people who need it. In this sense there is also a global and concerted work plan that is being consolidated and will be officially announced very soon.

P. So a process similar to that of the polio vaccine, which did not have patents, could be repeated?

R. I cannot go into details about patents, what I can tell you is that there is a worldwide consensus of donors, companies and institutions to ensure that the collaboration process does not occur only during research, but also includes production and access transparent and fair.

You can follow Matter in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our newsletter

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– The coronavirus map: this is how cases grow day by day and country by country

– Questions and answers about the coronavirus

– Guide to action against the disease

– In case of having symptoms, these are the telephones that have been enabled in each community