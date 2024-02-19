You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The football match between Ahbab FC and Rangers FC in the Delhi Premier League unleashed a huge global scandal, due to two unusual own goals that raised alerts for possible result fixing.
It happened in India, in the local competition in its capital called Delhi Premier League, where the match left incredible own goals that went viral.
In the videos you can see how Ahbab insists on playing towards his goal, without any intention of clearing the ball.
At 86 minutes and with the match up 4-0 for Ahbab FC, the first own goal arrived, after a series of passes inside the area until one of the players scored in his own goal.
Two minutes later there was a play in which one of the players touched back and his teammate gave in to his goalkeeper. After six passes a player ended up kicking towards his own goal. These actions put the championship authorities on alert. The match ended 4-1 in favor of Ahbab.
Delhi Premier League made decisions: “Important News”: “A DSA emergency committee meeting was held to address the alleged allegations of match-fixing in the recently concluded Delhi Premier League 2023/2024,” the statement began.
“The result of the same is as follows: Ahbab Football Club is suspended with immediate effect. “This suspension will remain in effect until the outcome of the investigation.”
