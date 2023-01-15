Global risks | The energy crisis will continue for another five winters, and trade wars are tormenting – The report warns the world about risk fog

Short-term and longer-term risks are fighting for the attention of decision-makers. The energy crisis can continue for another five winters, and at the same time the climate crisis should be combated. The World Economic Forum’s new risk report warns of risk groups.

World economic forum (WEF) announced this week risk report is a grim read. An exceptionally unstable decade lies ahead.

Russia’s war of aggression and geo-economic tensions have created new global risk clusters.

Alongside new risks, “retro risks” have returned: inflation, trade wars, energy crisis, cost of living crisis, social unrest and even threats of nuclear attacks.

More than 80 percent of the managers and experts interviewed by WEF see the near future as a fog of crisis.

Political ones the decision-makers are tough: along with short-term problems, longer-term problems should be solved. The most serious and urgent of them is combating climate change.

“Experts estimate that in another two years the cost of living crisis will be number one on the risk list,” said the WEF director Saadia Zahid for reporters in London.

Thus A recent report by the World Economic Forum lists the most important risks in the next two years:

Cost of living crisis Natural disasters and extreme weather events Geoeconomic conflicts Failure to combat the climate crisis The erosion of social cohesion

But if you look ten years ahead, the top places on the risk list are dominated by risks related to climate change, loss of nature and natural disasters. A large-scale and uncontrollable exodus triggered by natural disasters will also be a big risk.

Main risks in the next ten years:

Failure to combat the climate crisis Failure to adapt to the climate crisis Natural disasters and extreme weather events Deforestation and ecosystem collapse Extensive migration (refugee)

States in addition, companies try to prepare for risks.

“Risks are interdependent. This in turn affects how companies view their strategy. The list of concerns has become even longer,” risk management director Carolina Klint of the Marsh companies said.

Marsh offers insurance brokerage and risk management services. It is WEF’s cooperation company in preparing the risk report together with the Zurich insurance company.

Many companies have moved just at the right time -thinking just in case -thinking. In practice, this means, among other things, that the company wants to manage its entire production chain from beginning to end.

During the pandemic and the Russian war of aggression, it has been seen how sensitive companies’ supply chains are to disruptions. Operations outsourced to the other side of the world are not under management’s control.

Clint’s according to the current energy crisis will not be solved in an instant. There are probably five more crisis winters ahead.

“And in between summers and heat waves.”

Nor should we forget cyber risks and information warfare, which creates threats to both the business world and state institutions.

In Britain, both Royal Mail and The Guardian newspaper have recently been the target of a cyber attack, Financial Times –magazine reported on Wednesday.

An attack on Royal Mail prevented overseas mail from leaving. Those who attacked The Guardian got their hands on employees’ passport and salary information. of The Guardian by the magazine was attacked in December.

One one of the problems with risk management is that the crisis at hand often takes attention away from other risks and especially longer-term problems.

Recently, during the pandemic, only the coronavirus was on the minds and in the news. As the energy crisis escalates, the price of energy takes the attention away. When inflation rises, the most talked about is the price of food.

“As a risk expert, I am always interested in those risks that are not paid attention to,” said Klint.

“ In Europe, risk minimization is a joint game.

At least In Finnish political circles, future risks and especially the threat from Russia are now taken very seriously. Risk awareness was visible in Ilta-Sanomi’s Tuesday in the election panel, when the party leaders finally listed the lessons learned from last year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The center Annika Saarikko said that anything can happen and you have to be prepared for everything. The coalition Petteri Orpo kompasi: Russia’s neighbor must always be on guard.

The prime minister is a demarian Sanna Marin engaged in European self-flagellation and said that Europe has been “naive and wrong”. In the future, you have to be stronger and more self-sufficient.

Also of basic Finns Riikka Purra followed by announcing the end of naivety and blue-eyedness and taking matters into one’s own hands.

What what do international risk experts think of Finland’s disgust-realistic analysis of Europe?

According to WEF’s Saadia Zahid, all risks can never be eliminated. In Europe, risk minimization is a joint game. Decision makers should have the ability to look at the same time with two lenses: both a short and a longer time span.

Marsh’s Carolina Klint, on the other hand, reminds us that the geopolitical risk posed by Russia in the Baltics was already clearly seen at a time when completely different things were being thought about elsewhere.

The lesson is that diversity is needed for decision-making and risk assessment.

“You have to ask those who know about the issues,” Klint said.

Prime minister Marin participates to the Davos economic forum organized by the WEF on Tuesday.

Marin occurs In Davos, in the panel on the Russian war of aggression and the situation in Europe.