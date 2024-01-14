Global risks | Report: Misinformation is the world's biggest threat

London

Wrong information is the world's new short-term number one threat, according to a recent report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) from the risk report.

The threat includes both misinformation and disinformation.

Disinformation usually refers to intentionally spread incorrect information. Misinformation, on the other hand, is wrong information, the sharing of which does not require intent.

Disinformation kills, said an art installation made of corpses in the United States in the summer of 2021. According to the protesters, deadly disinformation about the coronavirus was spreading on Facebook.

The WEF's risk report is characterized by pessimism both in the short and especially in the long term. The desire for international cooperation has weakened as states pursue their own interests.

Almost two-thirds of the experts see that the threat of a global catastrophe will increase in the next ten years.

Nordic their relative digital advance makes them particularly vulnerable targets for cybercriminals.

“The digital maturity of the Nordic countries creates big risks when artificial intelligence opens up new avenues for cybercrime,” says a member of the European management team of the Marsh McLennan insurance group Carolina Klint. HS interviewed him in London in connection with the publication of the report.

Marsh McLennan's Carolina Klint says that the companies' distribution chains are threatened by climate change, geopolitical risks and criminals using artificial intelligence.

According to Klint, who was born in Sweden, the Nordic countries are on the other hand in a good position when it comes to combating threats.

But just as cybercriminals used to have to toil for their large-scale attacks on a monthly basis, current artificial intelligence applications make the work of criminals easier as well.

“You don't even have to be particularly smart to be successful as a cybercriminal,” Klint said.

Which are more dangerous: smart criminals or less smart ones with artificial intelligence to help them?

According to Klint, the most important thing is the goals of cybercriminals:

“Is the goal to make a financial profit? [rikollisella] with a business model, or simply sowing diversification.”

Artificial intelligence According to the WEF, machine-generated false information combined with, for example, economic problems and social polarization forms a particularly vulnerable equation.

The year 2024 is a big election year in the world. More than three billion people in different countries go to the polls. Misinformation and fake news can shape opinions and influence election deadlock.

According to the report, misinformation can also be used to undermine the trust of governments that have come to power legally:

“Unrest can range from violent protest and hate crimes to clashes and terrorism.”

by the head of the WEF By Saadia Zahid according to people are already very worried about wrong information.

“This [väärän tiedon] the risk is now named specifically in the risk report for the first time, and it immediately jumped to the top of the risk list for a short time,” says Zahidi.

According to Zahid, misinformation can be created and spread very quickly these days. Therefore, the threat must be taken seriously.

The risk report the announcement precedes the Davos economic forum organized by the WEF. The eye-catchers of the world meeting in the Swiss winter sports city starts on Monday.

More than 1,400 experts, political influencers and business leaders have mapped global risks for decision-makers. The report is produced by Marsh McLennan and the Swiss Zurich Insurance Group.

According to the report, the five biggest short-term (two-year) risks are:

Misinformation and disinformation (false information). Extreme weather events. Social polarization (erosion of cohesion). Cyber ​​threats. Interstate armed conflicts.

The list already looks a little different when the threats are looked at ten years into the future. Environmental threats that come to the fore:

Extreme weather events. Big changes in the earth's systems such as the atmosphere, water bodies and the earth's crust. The impoverishment of Elonkirjo and the collapse of the ecosystem. Shortage of natural resources. Misinformation and disinformation.

Firefighters on the job in California last July as temperatures soared.

Climate change does not appear at the top of the risk lists.

However, that does not mean that the threats created by climate change have been forgotten. The phenomenon is not treated as an individual risk, but as a factor that affects almost everything in the background.

Looking at the countries, the emphasis was on the economy for Finland: recession, labor shortage, public sector debt, inflation and the erosion of social cohesion.

When of the WEF previous the risk report was published a year ago, Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and geo-economic tensions spoke.

There were also “retro risks”: inflation, trade wars, the energy crisis and the cost of living crisis.

At this week's risk report conference, Russia was only mentioned in passing. Have Ukraine and Russia-related threats been forgotten?

Carolina According to Klint, no: Armed conflicts between states are still high on the risk list.

“Last year, the focus was on the economic consequences of war, sanctions and trade barriers.”

Now let's look more at the war itself. On the other hand, for example, the situation in Gaza and Israel has taken attention away from Ukraine.

International trade has been caused by Yemen's Houthi rebels' attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea.