The presidential election in Venezuela continues without a convincing outcome for everyone committed to democracy, despite dictator Nicolás Maduro being declared the winner. Opposition leader María Corina Machado called for a worldwide mobilization for this Saturday (17), to “support the truth”.

In Brazil, for example, the event is scheduled for Belo Horizonte, Boa Vista, Cuiabá, Florianópolis, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Porto Velho, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, São Paulo and Vitória, among others. As reported by the Between the Lines Column of Gazeta do Povo.

In the rest of the world, protests are scheduled to take place in Argentina, the United States, Spain, and Venezuela. All are scheduled for the end of the morning, Brasília time. For María Corina, “Venezuelans will unite anywhere in the world to raise their voices for the truth: on July 28, Venezuela won.”

“Look for the vote in the minutes that were posted on the opposition website, print them and take them to the protest. Let the world see the minutes in your hands,” he added.

Maduro says Venezuela is sovereign

Shortly after the presidents of Brazil and Colombia, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Gustavo Petro, suggested new elections in Venezuela to contain the political crisis, dictator Nicolás Maduro assured that the country is independent, with a Constitution and has institutions prepared to resolve conflicts between Venezuelans.

As Gazeta do Povo explained, Maduro emphasized that he is not a fan of “microphone diplomacy”, refusing to heed the suggestion of South American leaders.

“Any resolution of internal conflicts” must be conducted exclusively by “Venezuelan institutions and the Constitution.”