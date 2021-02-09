How do we understand Biden’s speech?

The Moscow Times

Under the title “Dealing with Biden’s America,” the “Moscow Times” published an article the day before yesterday by Dmitry Trenin, director of the Carnegie Center in Moscow, in which he indicated that the Kremlin views the “democratic” administration as more predictable and more professional in Foreign and security policy from its predecessor.

According to Trenin, US President Joe Biden’s first foreign policy speech contained no surprises. Biden was consistent in his talking points about the phrase “America is back,” and that diplomacy would be at the center of foreign policy, and that Washington would restore the leadership of the Western world and consolidate it again in the name of democracy.

At the same time, Washington will deal with its opponents in Beijing and Moscow in a manner consistent with the interests of the United States and its national security requirements, and America will lead the world in responding to global challenges such as climate change, pandemic, nuclear proliferation, and cybersecurity.

What should the Russians do? Trenin asks, pointing out that the idea of ​​diplomacy as the focus of foreign policy is interesting and somewhat puzzling, as Trump’s presidency was a rare four-year period in which the United States did not start any new wars. In this context, the Kremlin may interpret Biden’s message to mean that the United States will double its non-military campaigns against its designated opponents, including Russia.

Another possible conclusion is that the main direction of US foreign policy has not changed much.

Like China, Russia will face a more united front of America’s allies. Biden’s call for the immediate release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been echoed by Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson and many other Western leaders. Diplomats from about twenty embassies attended Navalny’s latest trial in Moscow.

For Moscow, this is a sign of blatant foreign interference in Russian domestic politics, and it is fighting it off by refusing to listen to the lectures and rejecting all accusations.

The vaccine passport!

The Nation

In its editorial last Sunday, under the title “Vaccine Passport”, the Pakistani “The Nation” concluded that even countries began to feel frustrated by the various restrictions that the Covid-19 pandemic imposed on the world. The newspaper believes that with the approval of more and more vaccines, governments hope to return to normal life soon. At the same time, demands are also mounting for the lifting of travel restrictions for those who have been vaccinated against the virus. Hence, “vaccine passport” is a buzzy new term, as the term has entered the language of government officials and those associated with the global travel industry. Many EU member states want to issue digital travel documents that require vaccination.

With the pace of developments around the idea of ​​a vaccine passport, the option to travel by showing evidence of a negative test result is likely to become obsolete, and the newspaper expects that countries, especially those that completed their vaccinations earlier, will insist on imposing a digital proof of vaccination to allow people access To a public place or place of work. The newspaper warns of the risk of discrimination or prejudice against the people of developing countries, because the Covid-19 vaccines have already divided countries into two parts, which resemble polarization with the criterion of “those who have” and “those who have not.”

Pyongyang and the False Assumptions

The Korea Times

In his article published in The Korea Times, the day before yesterday, Tung Kim, a visiting researcher at Korea University and a fellow of the Institute for American-Korean Studies, gave advice to the US administration, which is now reviewing Washington’s policy toward North Korea, that there are assumptions that should be avoided when doing this. Review: First: not to adhere to the assumption that Pyongyang will not denuclearize, as it changed its position before, and may do so again. Secondly, one should not bet on the collapse of the Pyongyang regime from the inside, because President Kim Un strengthened his country’s internal security, and this system escaped collapse once after the collapse of the Soviet Union and another during the famine of the 1990s. And third: We should not bet on sanctions because they increase the hardening of the regime and its adherence to its nuclear program.

Prepared by: Taha Haseeb