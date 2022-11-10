Participants in the 45th session of the World Hospital Federation Conference, which is currently being held at the Dubai World Trade Center, praised the distinguished experience of the UAE in addressing the global pandemic “Covid-19”.

The participants, who are leaders of health institutions, senior officials, specialists and doctors from different countries of the world, affirmed that the UAE has set a role model in confronting the Covid-19 pandemic, whether at the level of precautionary and preventive measures or the level of treatment until its rapid and remarkable arrival to the stage of recovery from the pandemic.

Representatives of several health authorities in the country reviewed the UAE’s experience in facing the pandemic in front of the conference, which is the most prominent event in the world on the health scene in general and at the level of medical care institutions and hospitals in particular.

The presentation of the UAE’s experience in the face of “Covid-19” received great attention from the audience and a close follow-up to all the details of the experience, which the participants considered an inspiring model for the optimal handling of global emergencies and other international health conditions and problems.

The participants said that the UAE’s success in overcoming the pandemic in an exemplary manner and the world’s testimony that it is one of the safest countries during the “Covid-19” period reflects the superior capabilities and enormous potentials possessed by the health sector in the country and, before that, the unlimited support of the wise state leadership of the health sector and the consequent harnessing All ways are in front of the first line of defense that was formed to confront Covid-19.

Within the agenda of the second day of the conference, the participants discussed a number of urgent health issues on the global scene and related to the future, namely green hospitals.

They stressed the importance of developing a global vision for green hospitals to ensure their presence and spread, in line with global trends and in response to future challenges related to providing a safe and sustainable healthy environment.

The conference sessions extended to discuss a number of other important topics, including the challenges facing hospitals and health care workers after the “Corona” pandemic, and optimal solutions to treat some of the problems facing the world, including: the severe shortage of employees, skills mismatch, medical demography and organizational transformation. and building a culture based on values. Representatives of many countries presented their experiences and visions in this regard, including officials from Georgia, France, Spain and the United States of America.

The attendees emphasized that the real meaning of providing effective health care is to support and prepare a workforce capable of facing challenges in the field of health care, understanding the different needs of people and providing them with services.

They reviewed a set of brief research papers related to innovations around the world, the needs of health workers, strengthening training processes, testing new avenues of care, and other topics.

In another session under the title “Healthcare staff is a real wealth, how can we preserve it”, the participants discussed ways to develop and maintain healthcare cadres to ensure the effective delivery of health services, and reviewed successful strategies related to the workforce in the health sector, which were circulated by healthcare leaders from around the world Among them are the initiatives of the “Anchor” Foundation, ways to enhance leadership, develop communication between nurses and patients, physician participation, how to motivate employees, job interviews, and virtual learning.

They also discussed ways of exchanging knowledge and skills for success during the next ten years and the best global integrated care programs such as the “Horizon” program for emerging leaders in the health sector implemented by the Health Leadership Academy “HLA” at the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties in cooperation with the “Mayo Clinic Destination -DMC” clinics. in the Emirates.

The attendees highlighted ways to integrate social and health services through forming partnerships based on the complete needs of the patient and also based on regional strategies between hospitals and health care providers to coordinate the best ways of care for cancer patients outside the medical centers.

The scientific discussions in the sessions of the second day of the conference dealt with the issue of developing medical protocols and practices in hospitals and unifying global efforts to crystallize unified visions that contribute to achieving sustainability and raising levels of prevention and health care, in addition to the future of the hospital sector in 2030.

