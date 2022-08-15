The International Charitable Organization has launched a back-to-school campaign under the slogan “To Light Their Future”, which aims to support educational projects inside and outside the country, through a set of educational programs and initiatives, with total targets of 15 million dirhams.

These projects varied to include the construction and maintenance of educational facilities and furnishing them at a value of 3 million dirhams, support for struggling and distinguished students at a value of 3.5 million dirhams, in addition to providing computers at a value of 300,000 dirhams, and providing school supplies such as bags, books and others with a total of 200,000 dirhams, in addition to implementing a number of projects public, at a total cost of 8 million dirhams.

His Excellency Dr. Khaled Abdel Wahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the authority, said that investing in science and knowledge is a great investment, as it contributes to the renaissance, advancement and progress of societies. Hence, the International Charitable Organization launches a campaign “to light their future” every year to complement its efforts to support education within the United Arab Emirates And abroad, noting that the authority’s delegation visited a number of countries in its work areas, in coordination with its foreign offices, with the aim of identifying the needs of students in those remote areas.

Al-Khaja pointed out that this campaign has achieved great success during the past years, and in 2021 it won the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum / ISESCO Award for volunteering in the development of educational facilities in the Islamic world, calling on benefactors and benefactors to support all its humanitarian projects and initiatives that contribute to providing a future. Best for students, especially those who have been denied the right to education.