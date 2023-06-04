A Chinese warship nearly collided with a US Navy destroyer in the Taiwan Strait, a Canadian TV channel reported. global news on Saturday, June 3rd.

“The Chinese warship, gaining high speed, approached the destroyer USS Chung-Hoon at a distance of less than 150 m,” the report said.

As a result of the maneuver, the US destroyer had to change course and reduce speed.

Global News clarified that the video footage of the incident was filmed from the Canadian ship HMCS Montréal. It was recorded during a joint US-Canadian mission in the Taiwan Strait. According to one of the servicemen, the Chinese Navy ship told the American Chung-Hoon about the excessive approach, in response, the United States asked China to stay away from the ship.

The American and Canadian ships spent about a week together in the South China Sea before entering the Taiwan Strait. According to the TV channel, the Chinese military tracked the ships and approached them at a safe distance.

Earlier, on June 2, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that recently the Pentagon has been recording “dangerous maneuvers” performed by Chinese military aircraft against American aircraft and their allies in international airspace. Austin emphasized that the States want to preserve the rights of all countries to freely fly, swim and operate where international law allows.

On May 21, US President Joe Biden expressed hope for an early thaw in relations between Washington and Beijing. He pointed out that the United States and the Chinese side should have an open communication hotline.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning pointed to China’s doubts about the sincere desire of the United States to establish contacts with it. This position is explained by the fact that the Biden administration continues to impose sanctions, including technological ones, against Beijing.

Relations between the United States and China deteriorated sharply after the visit of the speaker of the American House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August 2022. Beijing considers the island to be its own territory, therefore, it considers the visit of the island by officials of other countries as support for the independence of Taiwan.