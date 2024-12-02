After more than two years of intense negotiations, countries failed to reach a historic agreement to tackle plastic pollution.

More than 3,300 delegates, including members representing more than 170 nations and observers from more than 440 organizations, have gathered in Busan, Republic of Korea, from November 25 to December 1 for the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Committee. of Negotiation (INC-5) with the objective of concluding a global treaty aimed at eradicating said pollution. The goal was to achieve a legally binding international instrument before the end of the year, but after intense late-night discussions, the countries failed to resolve their differences, missing the key two-year deadline.

“Some critical issues prevent us from reaching a comprehensive agreement,” said the president of the talks, Luis Vayas Valdivieso, on Sunday, the last day of negotiations.

Deep divisions persisted between a bloc of nearly 100 “high ambition” countries, which advocate phasing out plastic, and oil-producing nations, which warned that such a move “could slow global development.”

A group of 95 countries, including the United Kingdom, the European Union, the African Group and several Latin American nationshas formed a bloc demanding that Article 6 includes a legally binding commitment to reduce plastic production.

“We represent the expectations of our citizens, who trust that we will protect both their well-being and the environment in the face of the plastic pollution crisis,” said Camila Zepeda, Mexico’s chief negotiator, who spoke on behalf of the group during the final session. “We must do everything possible to meet this expectation.”

His speech was received with loud applause in the room, but a group of oil-producing countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait and Russiaresponded with firm opposition.

Oil demand is expected to decline in most sectors from 2026 onwards as countries adopt cleaner technologies such as electric vehicles. However, plastic remains one of the few expanding markets, which could explain the concern of these nations about any global objective to reduce production.

“Trying to eliminate plastic, rather than addressing the issue of its production, risks undermining global progress and exacerbating economic inequalities,” said Kuwaiti delegate Salman Alajmi.

India also raised concerns about including commitments to reduce plastic production, arguing it could compromise its right to development. Environmental organizations and scientists expressed deep disappointment at the collapse of negotiations, expressing concern about the growing influence of the fossil fuel industry.

The countries are now expected to meet again next year to try to reach an agreement.

In 2022, the world’s nations agreed that a global treaty was necessary to address the problem of plastic pollution, especially its impacts on the marine environment, and set a two-year deadline to complete it given the urgency of the issue.

Since 1950, more than eight billion tons of plastic have been produced globally, but less than 10% has been recycled, according to United Nations estimates. This has resulted in millions of tonnes of plastic dumped into oceans and seas, creating serious risks for wildlife and their habitats. Birds, fish and whales can be injured or killed by becoming trapped in plastic waste or accidentally ingesting it, often leading to starvation.