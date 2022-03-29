Dubai (Union)

The World Government Summit 2022 witnessed an extensive discussion on the axis of “accelerating global economic recovery”, which dealt with 4 scenarios, including the scenario of returning to the 1970s economy, the future of money through innovative Asian models, building the future investment system, and the future growth of emerging economies, and financial, economic and banking figures participated. In discussing the files in the framework of foreseeing the future of the economy, after the “Covid 19” pandemic, and in light of geopolitical tensions in the world. His Excellency Roberto Azevedo, former Director-General of the World Trade Organization, and Head of Public Affairs for PepsiCo, participated in a session titled “Will he return? The world economy to the 1970s,” Sim Lim, CEO of the DBS Bank Group in Singapore, participated in the “Future of Money and Innovative Asian Models” axis, while Ravi Viswanathan, founder and CEO of New View Capital, was in the axis “Building the future economy system.” The interviews with these personalities were moderated by the journalist John Defrios. The fourth topic was titled “The Future of Growth for Emerging Economies”, in which His Excellency Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, and Becky Anderson from CNN, moderated the dialogue.

Roberto Azevedo said, “The global economy in the seventies was different, and perhaps the impact of the oil price was six times higher than these days, although the price was lower, but the challenges of the seventies, such as inflation, were not easy, and these days we are facing a sensitive and difficult circumstance, because of Covid-19, the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, and its effects on world economies, which will lead to redrawing the world’s economic map.

He added: “The world must seek economic recovery and get out of the effects of these crises, as their impact hits economies and food supply chains, and has an impact on everything, and I think that the situation has improved now compared to the beginning of the Covid 19 crisis, but the world must reformulate the economic map.” In terms of internal resources, relationships with external suppliers, and so on, especially with price pressures, we may need at least two years to recover from the current situation.

Sim Lim, Group CEO of DBS Bank in Singapore, said: “Digital banks have a great future. The means of its services and its relationship with depositors and investors through new ways, will have the future.”

He added: “Singapore is a strong country and we are learning from the experience of the UAE and Dubai. And from us other countries learn. It can be said that the new financial and banking experiences are open to all, as long as there are experts, capabilities and planning. I think that the Dubai model is very prominent, in terms of its dedication to development, and its focus also on the future and its foresight. There are major shifts at the level of economies and what we see among countries, especially the wealthy countries and their role in economic recovery.”

Ravi Viswanathan, founder and CEO of New Capital, said: The world has witnessed amazing economic and financial experiences, and technological changes in the world of banking, or the economic world, cannot be overcome, and we are facing new stages. , and the entry of financial technology strongly on them.

He added, “The Corona pandemic has produced an eloquent lesson that the world must learn from, in terms of changing the means and ways to deal with crises, and I am confident that in order to recover from crises and build the economy of the future, it is necessary to change trends, and invest financial technology, including what this means economically and financially.” In terms of the interests of peoples and countries, as for the amazing big companies in the world, they will have the ability to invest in the future in a different way that leads to changes.”

For his part, His Excellency Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, said that building and developing emerging economies must be through integration and open economic relations, and great cooperation between countries, in addition to the employment of human resources, wealth and future foresight, and we are proud to have strong relations with The UAE is at all levels, especially the economy, and these relations have a long history, and represent a model in economic cooperation, especially when it is between a country like the Emirates, with its unique experience, and a country like India, and this is a great thing, as the economic partnership agreement is expected to contribute The comprehensive agreement between the UAE and India will double the volume of bilateral trade between the two friendly countries from 45 billion dollars currently to 100 billion dollars annually within 5 years.

He added, “The fundamentals of the Indian economy are strong and the coming years will be very important and decisive in terms of making economic transformations, and we want to expand our partnership with the rest of the world. We excel today in various sectors, and we plan well for the future.”