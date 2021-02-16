The international media continued their interest in the first image taken by the Hope Mars probe, which constitutes the beginning of a series of valuable data and new scientific information that the probe will send over a whole Martian year equivalent to 687 days on the Earth calendar and monitors the atmosphere of Mars in an integrated manner and puts the qualitative data it collects in service The global scientific community.

The image sent by the probe has spread to various global media outlets, digital platforms and news agencies over the past few days, the most recent of which was in “Sputnik”, “Express”, “Africasin” and “LBC Britain”, as part of a comprehensive and continuous follow-up to various The stages of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, highlighting its scientific goals, and praising the position achieved by the UAE in the space exploration sector and its related industries.

The Emirates Mars Exploration Project published the first pictures taken by the Red Planet Al-Amal probe, less than a week after it successfully entered the planned capture orbit around Mars, which confirmed to the ground control station team of the probe at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai that the effectiveness of the three scientific devices loaded on The probe board was in its best condition, and it constituted a successful introduction to the start of its scientific tasks after entering its scientific orbit within the next two months and then starting the scientific stage that aims to collect 1000 gigabytes of unprecedented scientific data on the atmosphere of the red planet.

Sputnik: The first Arab interplanetary mission to send its first image

The “Sputnik” news site opened its report on the first image sent by the Al-Amal probe, with the tweet published by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the first image of Mars from the probe, in which he said: “From a height of 25 thousand How much about the surface of the red planet … the first image of Mars by the first Arab probe in history. “

The site followed it with the tweet published by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Twitter, in which it said: “Sending the first picture of Mars by the lens of the Hope Probe … good news, new joy … and a defining moment in our history, Inaugurating the UAE’s accession to the elite of the world’s advanced countries in space exploration .. God willing, this mission will contribute to opening new horizons in the process of discovering the Red Planet that will benefit humanity, science and the future.

The site stated that the probe entered the capture orbit around Mars on Tuesday 9 February, which was a success for the first Arab space mission between the planets, and made the UAE the fifth country in the world to reach the red planet, and the third in the world to achieve this achievement from the first attempt, and the first in the Arab world. In this regard.

The site stated that the main task of the UAE project to explore Mars, “Probe of Hope,” is to study the atmosphere and climatic conditions of the red planet by collecting information and data about it for nearly two years.

Express: Emirati Hope Probe captures the sunrise over the volcano Olympus in a “defining moment”

The British newspaper “Express” website published a detailed report about the success of the Hope Probe in capturing the first distinctive image, according to the newspaper, of the planet Mars after its arrival on the red planet on February 9, 2021 in a historic achievement that brought the UAE into the club of the five countries that succeeded in reaching the planet the Red.

The Express included the contents of the tweet published by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, considering it the first photo sent by the Hope Probe as a “defining moment”.

The Express presented an accurate detailed description of the content of the image sent by the probe, explaining its components, which included the largest volcanoes on Mars and the solar system, “Olympus Mons”, facing the first rays of the sun, in addition to a series of three other volcanoes shown in the image.

The newspaper, quoting the probe team, indicated that the success rate of the Hope probe entering the capture orbit around Mars after a 7-month trip in deep space was 50%, but the optimal scenario has already occurred, hoping that the first image of the Hope probe will lead to new explorations about Mars, including It benefits all humanity.

The newspaper described the first image of the Hope probe for Mars, which was taken from an altitude of more than 25 thousand km from the surface of Mars as “dazzling”.

AfricaKazine: UAE receives its first image of Mars from the Hope Probe

Africa’s news site published a detailed report about the Hope Probe sending the first picture of Mars after an epic journey followed by millions in the UAE, the Arab region and the world, which lasted about seven months and covered 493 million kilometers until it reached Mars.

The report monitored millions in the UAE and the Arab region anticipating the first image of the Red Planet to commemorate the success of the first Arab interplanetary space mission. The site reported that the image captures the rising of the sun on the volcano “Olympus Mons” on Mars, which was taken by one of the three scientific devices carried by the Hope Probe from about 25 thousand kilometers from the surface of Mars.

The report detailed the details of the image resolution and the dual lens system carried by the device that it captured on board the probe, and the site also described ice clouds over the southern heights appearing at the bottom of the image to the right, in addition to other clouds in different geographical areas, considering this type of comprehensive image as the beginning of an investigation. The goals of the scientific mission of the planet Mars, which is to understand its atmosphere, by collecting new scientific data of up to 1000 GB to be shared with 200 scientific, research and academic institutions around the world.

The report stated that the Hope Probe will be able to monitor the dust storms of the red planet, and understand the causes of the loss of the upper layer in the Martian atmosphere of oxygen and hydrogen molecules.

The site praised the first sensitive maneuver of its kind in the world of the Martian space missions, which was carried out by the Hope Probe to enter the capture orbit on February 9, 2021 by operating the six reverse propulsion engines on board for a period of 27 minutes, during which about 800 kilograms of fuel, which equals half of what it carries, was burned, with the aim of Reducing its speed from 121,000 kilometers per hour to 18,000 kilometers per hour without the intervention of the mission engineers at the ground control station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in Dubai.

The report praised the successes of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project “Probe of Hope” since its inception in 2014 in converting the various challenges it faced into opportunities. The Emirati engineers worked on the project with knowledge partners to complete the project within 6 years at a time when such projects need from 10 to 12 years. To get it done.

LBC: The Emirati Al-Amal probe sends a first picture of history

As for the British “LBC” talk show website, it highlighted in a report the first pictures taken by the Hope Probe at 20:36 pm GMT to show the brightness of sunlight on the “Olympus Mons” volcano, the largest volcano on the surface of Mars and in the solar system.

The report stated that the image is a new success that is added to the march of the first Arab space mission between the planets, which was successful by entering the capture orbit on February 9, 2021.

The website displayed the first image of Mars as it appeared on the page of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Twitter, in which he said: “From a height of 25 thousand km from the surface of the Red Planet .. The first image of Mars is the first. Arab probe in history. “

The report stated that the probe will orbit the equator of Mars to provide a complete picture of the planet every nine days, to help answer vital questions about its atmosphere over a full Martian year equivalent to 687 days.

The report reviewed the most prominent stations of the Hope Probe journey until it successfully entered the capture orbit on Tuesday 9 February 2021 in a ceremony that was displayed on the façade of Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the largest display screen in the world, and its live broadcasts were followed from around the world.

With the arrival of the Hope Probe to Mars, the UAE became the fifth country in history to reach the Red Planet, and the third country to reach it from the first attempt.

Scientific and research sites

In addition, specialized scientific and research sites have taken interest in the first image sent by the Hope Probe.

The site phys.org, which specializes in scientific follow-ups, said that the first image sent by the Hope Probe was an encouraging start for its ambitious scientific missions that provide unprecedented data on the atmosphere of the red planet and an incentive for young people in the region, especially as encouraging young generations to pursue specializations in science and technology. Engineering and mathematics is one of the strategic objectives of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project.

The site published its report as part of its continuous follow-up on the Mars mission of Hope in its various stages. The site is part of the science and technology news service “Science X”, which is watched by more than 5 million people in the global scientific community and publishes nearly 200 articles per day.

The site stated that the Hope Probe was the first to arrive to Mars in February, ahead of the Chinese and American missions scheduled for this month, pointing out that the first batch of new scientific data intended to be collected over a full Martian year, equivalent to 687 days, will be available by September 2021.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

