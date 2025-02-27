The platform Global Legaltech Hub (GLTH) and the company of Coworkings Aticco They allied to drive Legal Technology Solutions both inside and outside Spain. Both entities have been associated to launch a network of innovation centers called Points which will have its first venues in Madrid and Barcelona. The two spaces will open their doors next June and put the first stone of which the greater international ecosystem of LegalTech.

In statements a electionomista.esthe CEO of Global Legaltech Hub, Albert Ferrérecognizes that “although at first our value proposal did not go through us in the same place, now we are so many people that precisely the value is being together.”

“Our idea is to connect through different open spaces in large cities to the real ecosystem of thousands of lawyers who in the coming years want to transform their world,” he explains.

In addition, they will serve as a GLTH physical headquarters to develop their activities. “Here we will celebrate our demos, our Networkings And our GLTH day, our annual act. But it will also have the capacity to work here, in shared areas or independent offices, and also develop their products. “

Gràcia Paseo and La Castellana

The node of the Catalan capital will be located in the historic Barcelona stock building and will have an area of ​​3,200 square meters. Aticco already manages a HUB Financial in the same property, located on the Paseo de Gràcia.

On its side, the center of Madrid will be located in the shared offices of Aticco in the number 258 of the Paseo de la Castellana. This space will have 3,800 square meters, so the joint dimensions will scale up to the 7,000 meters. Both are expected to hubs welcomed more than 1,000 professionals.

The CEO of Global Legaltech Hub, Albert Ferré. Kike Rincón

Based on the reception in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​GLTH will seek more international alliances To replicate your model. Where? “We are talking with operators who work in London, Singapore, New York and Los Angeles,” Ferré progresses.

Great offices and startups

The lawyer explains that the initiative aims to share the know-how of great offices and startups without losing sight of the Transversality: “We do not want to have only lawyers, but also companies of softwarestartups, universities. We think of an environment where there are from corporations to entrepreneurs. This will be a meeting space. “

The sector of LegalTech It lacks a similar agora in Spain. This despite which solutions such as Electronic signature and the Automated contract management They have become a usual resource by legal and citizens. “Even administration is making a huge path. In fact, Spain is one of the countries that at European levels in the Digitization of your Public Administration of Justice“Ferré exemplifies.

The Global Legaltech Hub, created in 2020, today has about 500 members. Last year, GLH forged alliances with 42 hubs and entities and organized more than 25 events.