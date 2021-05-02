Delgado wonders

This April has been a good month for climate change. At last it seems that the waters are returning to their course and the climate emergency is taken seriously by the main political actors. The first good news is that the United States, after retaking the Paris Agreement, has assumed world leadership by bringing together 40 heads of state to agree on stricter mitigation commitments and try to avoid the inevitable. That is to say, that the accumulation of greenhouse gases continues to grow and with it also the average temperature of the planet, after the forced parenthesis of emission drop due to covid-19. As a result of the summit, the United States sets the reduction target for 2030 at around 50% from 2005 levels.

The second good news is that the EU has started the approval of the Climate Law to give legal form to the New Green Deal. This gives the green light to a 55% cut in emissions (higher than the initial commitment of 40%) compared to 1990 levels, also for 2030. On the other hand, China, which accumulates 26% together with the United States 39% of global greenhouse emissions, has announced that it will reach carbon neutrality by 2060, but without ceasing to emphasize that rich countries have historically been the main cause of the accumulation of CO₂ in the atmosphere and, therefore, they must contribute more than others to reducing emissions. Likewise, they should disburse the aid agreed to contribute financially to mitigation in countries without resources to do so.

The million dollar question is whether these commitments will be enough to keep the increase in the planet’s average temperature below 2 ° C with respect to pre-industrial levels, objectives that scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) point out. as a ceiling, above which the consequences can be disastrous. The answer to this question will depend not only on whether the proposed measures are properly implemented, but also on whether they are extended to other countries and regions to cover the entire planet.

Economic studies on the consequences of climate change have focused for decades on proposing the appropriate economic policies to determine what should be the optimal temperature increase to allow. For example, William Nordhaus’s research is based on evaluating the costs and benefits of potential mitigation measures and the possible impacts and losses due to climate change, which is introduced as a negative global externality, a by-product of productive activity to which the market does not put a price and, therefore, the State must internalize. To this end, environmental policy corrective measures are proposed based on influencing prices – such as carbon taxes – or quantities – emission markets with a global cap allowed.

However, given all the risks and uncertainties that make it difficult to calculate the future costs of not acting today, it is necessary to implement comprehensive solutions that go beyond these measures. It is essential, as the economist Mariana Mazzucato advocates in her book Mission economy, have a plan where governments give clear signals to the markets to integrate public and private actions. All of them must be aimed at activating a new way of producing, consuming and recycling, respecting the natural environment and without leaving behind the families and regions that are most affected by the abandonment of coal and by the consequences of climate change. To do this, fiscal policies have to incentivize investments aimed at meeting sustainable development goals, and aid from the EU recovery plan should be used to decarbonize the economy and improve working conditions at the same time.

The latest good news is that – unlike those received after the 2008 financial crisis – such aid is not conditional on austerity measures, but on spending on sustainable projects that favor mitigation and digitization and that are inclusive, that is, respect workers’ rights and social justice. The commitments made may not be enough to avoid exceeding 2 ° C, but they are necessary to consolidate a global action plan.

Inmaculada Martínez-Zarzoso is a professor at the Universities of Göttingen and Jaume I.