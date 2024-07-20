“Currently We estimate that the CrowdStrike update affected 8.5 million Windows devicesor less than 1% of all Windows machines. While the percentage was small, the broad economic and social impacts reflect the use of CrowdStrike by enterprises that run many critical services.” Microsoft said in an update on yesterday’s computer crash.

What happened

“On July 18, CrowdStrike, an independent cybersecurity firm, released a software update that began impacting IT systems globally. While this was not a Microsoft incident, as it does impact our ecosystem, we wanted to provide an update on the steps we have taken with CrowdStrike and others to remediate and support our customers,” the company said, explaining that it “has maintained ongoing communication with our customers, CrowdStrike, and external developers to gather information and accelerate resolutions.”

Microsoft, in summarizing the measures adopted to deal with the emergency, recognizes “the disruption this issue has caused to businesses and the daily routines of many individuals. Our goal is to provide customers with technical guidance and support to safely bring their disrupted systems back online.”