Presidents Joe Biden, of the United States, and Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, of Brazil, have announced a new global initiative in defense of decent work.

This initiative comes at a time when the United States faces strikes, including one in the auto sector and another in Hollywood, and amid a rapprochement between Brazil and China, a major rival for the United States.

Both leaders share a “clear affinity” regarding the defense of labor rights and the middle classwhich is a prominent aspect of Biden and Lula’s political agendas.

The meeting will take place within the framework of the UN General Assembly and marks the second time they have met since Lula’s inauguration in January.

The initiative seeks to promote the rights of workers around the world and address 21st century labor challenges, including labor exploitation, workplace discrimination, and the transition to clean energy and digital transformation. The objective is to involve other countries in this initiative.

In addition to labor rights, the leaders are likely to discuss the war in Ukraine, where they have differences. Washington leads aid to kyiv against Russian troops, while Lula defends a neutral position.

This initiative seeks to ensure that it provides concrete results for workers in the coming months.s, without limiting the right to strike.

Lula’s good relationship with China It worries Washington, which distances itself from its rival, since it considers that China does not recognize non-state actors as legitimate in politics.

Brazil could also play an important role in the crisis in Haiti, as Kenya has announced its willingness to lead a multinational police intervention to help Haitian security forces combat gangs, but it needs approval from the Security Council of the UN, and China is reluctant. Therefore, Brazil could be an important voice in resolving this crisis.

This joint initiative between the United States and Brazil reflects their shared commitment to defending labor rights and promoting decent work globally, amid a closer relationship between the South American country and China that has implications for both economic and social issues. of international politics.

