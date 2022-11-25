The president of BC (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, said that world inflation seems to have reached a peak and is now starting to slow down or stabilize. He declared that Brazil has not yet won the battle against rising prices.

He participated this Friday (25.Nov.2022) in event gives February (Brazilian Federation of Banks). Also present were the president of the institution, Isaac Sidney, and Fernando Haddad, former Minister of Education who is quoted to take over the Ministry of Finance in the elected government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Campos Neto is also one of those quoted for the vacancy, being a name well received by the market.

watch🇧🇷

“World inflation appears to have peaked, at least at a high level, and is either flattening or falling”, said. The BC president stated that the global concern will no longer be “purely” the advance of international price indices.

“We are changing the axis of global concern to 2 other themes. First, how severe the global slowdown will be. And, 2nd, how are we going to coordinate fiscal and monetary policy”, stated.

According to Campos Neto, uncertainties predominated in the last 2 years in the world with the pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine. He stated that there was pressure on energy prices with the energy crisis in Europe.

“We still haven’t won this battle of inflation, either locally or globally. It’s important to persevere”he declared.

Campos Neto said that the world was experiencing low interest rates and that several governments understood that they could print money without creating inflation.

“Cracks started to appear in this model, which come from low productivity”, said. 🇧🇷What had generated this golden age was beginning to have an impact: we had changes in demography, disruption of global chains”completed.

According to him, governments have accommodated themselves in the world and have not advanced in important reforms, which causes more persistent inflationary pressures. He said that Brazil has advanced in reforms in the last 4 years.

“As we have a lower adaptability of the offer, every time we have a shock [inflacionário] the volatility of inflation will be greater from now on”said.

The IPCA (Ample National Consumer Price Index) rose by 6.47% in the accumulated 12 months through October. The percentage is above the target of 3.5% in 2022.

Brazil needed to raise the basic rate, the Selic, to control the rise in prices. Interest reached 13.75% per year, the highest since 2017. This is the main instrument to hold back the advance of the price index.

Inflation is also high in the world. The average annual rate for the Eurozone he was of 10.6% in October. In the United States, the CPI (consumer price index) rose 7.7% in the year.

Campos Neto said that Brazil’s recent inflationary cycle has been below the average for countries in the developed world. Compare in the chart below, presented by the central banker:



Playback/Presentation BC Brazil’s recent inflationary cycle was lower than the average for advanced countries

Roberto Campos Neto said, however, that part of the drop in Brazilian inflation is due to measures that limit ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuel, energy and telecommunications.

According to him, Brazil needs to be cautious in relation to inflation, despite the slowdown in the world. “We have an inflation trajectory that we need to reduce and return to the target. This is the best instrument for predicting investment, income distribution and job generation”declared Campos Neto.

For the president of BC, the reduction of inflation should not be linear in the world, but that Brazil can benefit from the deceleration or stabilization of price indices.

PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

Campos Neto defended that fiscal frameworks need to have “Limits” for use. He said that putting more money into the economy, unlike in the past, when supply adapted more quickly to increased demand, will create greater volatility and inflation.

The BC president said that ensuring fiscal credibility is essential.

According to him, there is uncertainty in relation to the fiscal framework, but that, with transmission of credibility in the fiscal policy and in the trajectory of the debt, it will be possible to revert.

GROWTH AND IDEOLOGY

The president of Febraban, Isaac Sidney, said that Brazil has serious problems and that it needs to react to the “immobility” of a country that has been content with little growth.

“Regardless of the government that leaves and the new one that approaches, our obsession will be to persevere in making banks work as a lever for sustainable growth. The agenda of the banking sector is not linked to the ideology of our rulers”declared the president of Febraban.

He also stated that, in the last decade, GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth was 0.5% per year. 🇧🇷Without massive investments, Brazil will not reach the level of investments we so badly need.“, said. He defended that Brazil needs to have control of public accounts to attract capital and have macroeconomic stability.



Playback/YouTube – 25.Nov.2022 The president of Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), Isaac Sidney

Isaac said that investing is impacted by institutional surprises, clashes and legal uncertainty. 🇧🇷Every day that goes by without reforms, we diminish economic prospects.“, said. He prioritized tax reform in 2023. He said that the current tax collection system is inefficient and penalizes consumption in the country.

According to the president of Febraban, the banking sector is ready to contribute to the evolution of the economy.