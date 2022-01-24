Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, epidemiologist and technical officer in charge of combating Covid-19 at the World Health Organization, stated that the Omicron mutant is the latest on the list of SARS-Cove-2 virus mutant classified as “alarming”, despite data that it is less dangerous than Delta is variable, but it’s still dangerous.

In the 64th episode of the “Science in Five” program presented by Vismita Gupta Smith, and broadcast by the World Health Organization through its official website and accounts on communication platforms, Kerkhove added by saying that people with Omicron infection range from no symptoms to severe cases, and that Deaths occur due to severe cases, according to Al Arabiya.

Kerkhove explained that the data received by the World Health Organization indicates that people with chronic diseases, the elderly, and those who are not immunized with the vaccine, can develop a severe form of Covid-19 after infection with the Omicron mutant. She added that severe cases are being received that need treatment in hospitals because of the worrying Omicron.

Therefore, it is important to have accurate information, and the data available so far indicates that the omicron mutant is less dangerous than delta, but this does not mean that it is a mild infection.

Kerkhove noted that the omicron mutant is very fast spread compared to other worrisome mutant, and is widely transmitted, but this does not mean that everyone will be infected with the omicron mutant, although there are already high mutations in the number of people infected around the world.

Kerkhove explained that the increase in the number of infected people is putting a huge burden on health care systems, which are already greatly overburdened as the pandemic enters its third year, explaining that if patients cannot get the proper care they need, they will end up with more severe cases and deaths. This is the situation that the World Health Organization seeks to prevent.

And she added that the World Health Organization, in cooperation with partners around the world, has developed a comprehensive strategy to reduce people’s exposure and reduce their chances of infection, first and foremost, it must be known that vaccination incredibly protects against severe illness and death, and also prevents some types of infections and prevents some of them from being transmitted later.

Kerkhove added that this is the reason why it is recommended to ensure that people protect themselves from exposure, by maintaining physical distance, wearing protective masks that cover the nose and mouth well, and making sure that hands are constantly clean, and avoiding being in crowded places and working from home, whenever possible. Available.

The UN expert advised conducting tests and immediately seeking appropriate care when needed, noting that the vaccine, in addition to adhering to precautionary measures, is a multi-layered approach through which people can maintain the safety of people and protect themselves from exposure to infection and transmission to another person.