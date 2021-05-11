The European Office of the World Health Organization has warned that the Coronavirus pandemic may have unexpected effects, leading to an increase in obesity among children.

A report issued by the World Health Organization’s regional office published today, Tuesday, concluded that school closures during closures may have negative effects on children’s nutrition and physical exercise, as they miss school lunches and school activities.

“Covid-19 could lead to an increase in one of the most worrisome pathways in the WHO European region, which is the increase in childhood obesity,” said Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe.

Kluge added that overweight and obesity are linked with life-threatening diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer.

To avoid negatively affecting children’s futures, Kluge called for science-based policies to promote healthy diets and physical activity, such as taxes on sweetened beverages, according to the report.