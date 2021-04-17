The World Health Organization this week released updated guidelines on safe Ramadan practices in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, which includes recommendations on physical distancing measures to be followed during prayer, group breakfast, and Umrah, and other social or religious activities.

The World Health Organization also encourages a preference for open spaces, if gatherings must be held, ensuring adequate airflow and ventilation is critical, because closed and crowded places without adequate ventilation are an environment that allows infected people to easily transmit the virus to others if they stay. With them a long period of time.

It is important to wear masks if it is not possible to maintain the physical distance of at least one meter, or in closed places that lack good ventilation, stressing the need for individuals who are most vulnerable to a severe case of Covid-19 disease to wear a medical mask, while others can Wearing a non-medical or three-layer mask.