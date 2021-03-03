The World Health Organization said it believes the Corona pandemic is unlikely to end in the coming months.

“I think it is too early and unrealistic to think that we will eliminate the virus by the end of the year,” said Michael Ryan, head of the WHO’s emergency program.

Ryan added: “What we can do, if we are smart, is to reduce the number of hospitalizations, deaths and tragedy associated with this pandemic.”

The organization’s focus is currently on keeping infections as low as possible and vaccinating many citizens.

Ryan indicated that the situation regarding the delivery of vaccine doses has improved compared to 10 weeks ago, despite the presence of “great challenges” in distributing them, indicating that the virus still has the upper hand.

He said: “If vaccines begin to affect not only deaths, not only cases that need hospital care, but also active infections and the severity of transmission, then I think we will move towards controlling the pandemic.”

This comes at a time when the number of new cases of Covid 19 in the world increased by 7% last week, according to the World Health Organization.

This is the first increase following a drop in the number of cases in the past six weeks.

In the last week of February, the Geneva-based UN agency was informed of 2.6 million new cases.

The organization said that the increase may be due to new and more dangerous strains of the virus.

The Middle East region recorded the largest increase by 14%, then Southeast Asia by 9%, and the number of cases increased by 9% in Europe and 6% in the Americas.

In contrast, a quarter fewer were recorded in Africa compared to the previous week.