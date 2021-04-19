The World Health Organization said that the rate of increase in Coronavirus infections and the death rate recorded in recent weeks has become worrying. While the representative of the organization in Russia, Melita Voinovich, announced (Sunday), that as of April 12, 2021, according to statistics, there are more than 135 million injuries and close to 3 million deaths worldwide.

She added: We recorded an increase in the number of new infections over a period of 7 consecutive weeks, without a decrease, and an increase in the number of deaths over a period of 4 consecutive weeks .. We still see the effect of the emergence of virus variants and the lifting of restrictive measures and the unfair use of the vaccine among countries, which requires everyone to be careful and apply Precautions.