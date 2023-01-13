The World Health Organization has amended its guidelines for people infected with the Corona virus, as it reduced the isolation period for patients. The organization now recommends that people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus isolate themselves, for ten days if they develop symptoms and for five days if they do not show symptoms.

The organization had previously recommended isolating infected people, who showed symptoms, for a period of 13 days and ten days for those who did not show symptoms. WHO also recommends rapid antigen tests for infected people. The organization bases its recommendations on 12 studies that included nearly 3,000 participants. The organization says they are recommendations only. Each country can issue its own guidelines. The latest data available on the Johns Hopkins University website, as of yesterday morning, Thursday, showed that the total number of corona infections reached 665,447,485. The total deaths due to the pandemic rose to six million, 713 thousand and 156 deaths. It should be noted that there are a number of agencies that provide aggregated data on Corona around the world, and there may be some differences between them.