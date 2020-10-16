VMany people in Germany and around the world are sick. You are too fat, you have diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other ailments. A big problem in times of the corona pandemic, because pre-existing illnesses in particular have a higher risk of a severe course of the disease. The virus has hit a world population whose health is already at risk.

One of the world’s largest health studies has now come to this sobering conclusion. Particular risk factors are obesity, high blood sugar levels, lack of exercise and air pollution from fine dust and the associated diseases. These factors also threatened health progress over the past decades, according to the latest edition of the study series “Global Burden of Disease“Published in the journal” The Lancet “.

At least a consolation for Germany: The health data from the Federal Republic paint a not quite as bleak picture. But scientists in Germany are also observing worrying developments.

The study authors analyzed 286 causes of death, 369 diseases and injuries, and 87 risk factors in 204 countries and regions. According to the researchers, the result, which covers several thousand pages, shows the basic state of health that the Covid 19 pandemic hit globally. The interaction of Covid-19 and the continued global rise in chronic illnesses and health risk factors has increased the number of deaths as a result of the pandemic.

also read

Overall, their research makes it clear that too little is being done around the world to promote healthier behavior, according to the scientists.

“Many of these risk factors are preventable and treatable, and combating them will bring tremendous social and economic benefits,” said lead study Christopher Murray of the University of Washington in Seattle.

Viewed regionally, health improvements in high-income countries would stagnate, and in some countries such as the USA would even decline. At the same time, while low- and middle-income countries have taken impressive steps towards better health in recent years, they are ill-prepared to cope with the growing burden of non-communicable diseases.

The study found the following key results for Germany:

Life expectancy:

Overall, in 2019 Germany was still one of the countries with the highest life expectancy worldwide (women 83.5 years, men 78.9 years). However, for men born in this country in 2019, this is 0.3 years lower than the socio-demographic index, which is derived from income and school years, for example, would be expected.

also read

As in other European countries, the number of years of healthy life expectancy – i.e. the years that someone can expect to live in good health – has increased continuously in Germany over the past 30 years, but not to the same extent as life expectancy as a whole. This suggests that people live in poor health for more years. According to the study, healthy life expectancy in Germany is 69.5 years.

Noncommunicable Diseases:

These are now responsible for over 80 percent of all premature deaths and poor health in Europe. For Germany, the authors of the study describe coronary heart disease (184,000 deaths), stroke (71,700 deaths), lung cancer (54,000 deaths), Alzheimer’s and other dementias (49,600 deaths) as well as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD, 39,900 deaths) as five main causes of death from non-communicable diseases ).

Special risk factors:

The central risk factors for premature death and poor health in Germany in 2019 were tobacco consumption, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, a high body mass index (BMI) and poor diet.

also read

In summary, according to the authors, the study shows that the world could be at a turning point with a view to the steadily increasing life expectancy. With a view to the corona pandemic in particular, the report therefore urgently recommends taking measures to combat the global interaction between chronic diseases, social inequalities and Covid-19. This could ensure more robust health systems and healthier people and make countries more resilient to future pandemic threats.

also read

Non-communicable diseases have played a crucial role in the fact that there are more than one million deaths caused by Covid-19, said Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of “The Lancet”. Even after the pandemic subsided, they continued to shape health in every country. “As we are concerned with the question of how we can regenerate our health systems after Covid-19, this study on the global burden of disease offers a means of targeting where the need is greatest and shows how this changes from country to country Country differentiates. ”