The World Health Organization announced that more than 9 million people have contracted corona infection during the past week, and more than 26,000 have died.

At the same time, the competent international organization reported that the number of deaths decreased by 43% from the previous seven days, and that the number of injuries decreased by 16%. As stated in its weekly bulletin, “the number of new infections with the Coronavirus from March 28 to April 3 decreased by 16% compared to the previous week, and the number of deaths decreased by 43%.”

During the week, the World Health Organization reported 10,351,818 cases of infection, and 26,285 deaths were recorded. A decrease in the number of infected people compared to the previous week (from March 21 to 27) was observed in all six WHO regions, and this was particularly evident in Africa (minus 19%), Europe (minus 16%) and the Western Pacific (minus 16%). 16%).

The decrease in the mortality rate was also recorded in all regions, with a particularly marked decrease in Southeast Asia (by 73%) and America (by 63%). In addition, South Korea recorded the largest number of injuries in a week, at 2058,375, followed by Germany (1,371,270), France (959.084), Vietnam (796.725), and Italy (486,695), while the United States recorded the largest number of deaths in seven. days (4,435), followed by Russia (2,357), South Korea (2.336), Germany (1,592) and Brazil (1,436).

The World Health Organization indicated that “SARS-Cove-2” (the emerging corona) continues to evolve, noting that “given the current high level of transmission, in all likelihood, other variants of Corona will appear, including recombinant ones.”