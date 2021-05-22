The World Health Organization will hold a meeting next week to search for ways to avoid another disaster, after the Corona pandemic.

WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “This is the seventy-fourth World Health Assembly, which is being held virtually, as happened last year from May 24 to June 1,” “It is without a doubt one of the most important associations in the history of the World Health Organization.”

During which many leaders, including heads of state, will speak with the opening of the discussions, and the goal: to take note of the world’s inappropriate response to the Covid-19 epidemic and to develop a plan to confront other epidemics in the future.

“The past year was the most difficult in the history of our organization,” said Dr. Tedros. But it also showed why the world needs a strong and sustainable global health organization more than ever before.