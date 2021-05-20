On what the mutated Corona strains and their double and triple mutations and their classifications are “of importance” and “of concern”, and what measures should be taken to prevent infection with them, presented Dr. Maria Van Kerkove, the chief technical expert on Covid-19 and a specialist in epidemic diseases at the World Health Organization Al Alamiah, I offered a number of important advice.

This came during an interview with Vesmita Gupta Smith, on episode No. 39 of the “Science in Five” program, which the World Health Organization broadcasts on its official accounts on social media platforms.

Kerkove explained that the variants of the Corona virus that classify “significant” mutations have specific characteristics and changes and need further study.

She indicated that the strains classified “of concern” are the ones that have shown changes, including that there is an increase in transmissibility and the spread of infection, and there may be a change in the symptoms or severity of the disease, or there could be a change in the human ability to resist the virus through Public health and social measures, or diagnosis, treatments and vaccines, so the strain called B.1.617 (known in the media as the Indian strain), was classified as a “worrisome” mutation, because it showed an increase in transmissibility.

Kerkove explained that the mutation is called a number such as B.1.617, and that it should not be attributed to the name of a specific country, that is, the strain of a country should not be said, because this matter causes, in the first place, the stigma associated with these variables.

It is also more important than the name that closely monitored and monitored all over the world, so that it was discovered very quickly and that the information was shared so that it could be analyzed so that scientists could reach the potential effects as soon as any variable was identified.

Kerkove said that there are many virus variants that the World Health Organization is tracking around the world, explaining that the development of the SARS-Cove-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, is normal and expected.

She added that, at present, there are 4 worrisome variables that the WHO is tracking around the world.

She added that the B.1.1.7 variant, which first appeared in the United Kingdom, then B.1.351, which was identified for the first time in South Africa, and the P.1 variant, was spotted for the first time in Japan coming with travelers from Brazil. , And recently the B.1.617 variant, which is starting to spread in India, has been included.

Dr. Kerkove recommended that the information broadcast on the WHO website should be kept up-to-date because the situation is rapidly changing, explaining that the latest information available to scientists and experts of the world organization on all “significant” and “worrisome” changes is being published.

Kerkove stressed the need for everyone to do their best to prevent infection and reduce the spread of the SARS-Cove-2 virus, whether it is a mutated or mutated virus “of importance” or a mutated virus of concern.

She said that the SARS-Cove-2 virus can infect anyone and spread among large numbers, and that is why it is extremely necessary to take all precautionary measures that can be followed to reduce exposure to the possibility of infection.