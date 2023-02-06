The Global Health Forum, which will be held on February 14, as part of the World Government Summit, will discuss a wide range of topics that look forward to the future of health within a global agenda, in addition to discussing the transition to digital health care and how to enable it for all.

It also aims to unite efforts to eliminate epidemics and chronic diseases and achieve health sustainability in the face of climate change.

The World Government Summit brings together an elite group of heads of state and government, ministers, senior officials and decision-makers.

The Global Health Forum is witnessing the participation of the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who delivers a speech in which he reviews global health priorities in the next stage, as well as ministers, officials, heads of international organizations and global experts.

The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, said, “The Global Health Forum constitutes a global platform and a road map for the future of health that draws its basic features from the UAE, in a way that enhances the country’s competitive position as a global center for developing and innovating solutions to health challenges and facing the rapid changes it is going through.” humanity, especially as the UAE is on the cusp of hosting the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), in a move that reflects global appreciation for the UAE’s efforts to build a resilient and environmentally sustainable health system.

Al Owais stressed the UAE’s keenness to develop a common and unified vision through this forum to deal with the health challenges posed by future diseases and epidemics by taking advantage of artificial intelligence, and promoting human health, which is the focus of the health care sector, which is the same approach that the UAE adopts, to prevent diseases and innovate. Future healthcare systems, providing innovative human-centered services and treatments, and building a better future and a healthy quality of life for all people.