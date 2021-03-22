“Global Health” criticizes unequal access to vaccines

Today, Monday, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) criticized unequal access to vaccines against the emerging coronavirus, which causes Covid-19 disease, between rich and poor countries.

He explained that the matter “increases” and becomes “scandalous.”

“In January, I announced that the world is on the verge of a catastrophic moral failure if urgent measures are not taken to ensure the fair distribution of vaccines against Covid,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference.

“We have the capabilities to avoid this failure, but it is shocking to see that few efforts were made to avoid it,” he added.

He added, “The gap between the number of vaccines given in rich countries and those given through the Kovacs platform is increasing and becomes more and more scandalous day by day.”

The Kovacs mechanism, set up by the World Health Organization, aims to provide vaccine doses to about 20% of the population in nearly 200 countries and regions this year. It includes a financing mechanism aimed at helping 92 poor countries.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization added, “Poorer countries wonder if the rich countries really mean what they say when they talk about solidarity. The unfair distribution of vaccines is not just a moral outrage but is also self-destructive on the economic and epidemiological levels.”