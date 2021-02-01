A World Health Organization official called for starting efforts to understand the long-term mystery of “Corona” that afflicts millions of people who have contracted Covid-19 disease without knowing the causes.

The call comes a year after the start of the outbreak, which has killed more than 2.1 million people.

But Janet Diaz, the head of the team assigned to search for a cure for this phenomenon, explained that “long-term Covid” requires a similar amount of urgent attention from the scientific community.

She called, during a press interview, for uniting efforts worldwide in search of answers at a time when “we do not yet know what is a long-term COVID-19 in particular.”

It is not yet known why some people with Covid-19 disease, caused by infection with the emerging corona virus, suffer over a period of months from symptoms that may be severe at times, including fatigue, difficulty breathing, impaired nervous system and heart complications.

“We still have to know a lot, but I am confident in mobilizing the scientific teams,” Janet Diaz said reassured.

In an indication of the extent of the ambiguity surrounding this issue, no real name has been given for this phenomenon referred to as “long-term Covid”.

The World Health Organization talks about “post-Covid-19 syndrome” or “long-term Covid-19”, in a document in which it recently presented its new recommendations. The phrase most used is “long-term COVID-19”.

On the ninth of February, the WHO is organizing the first online seminar devoted to long-term Covid, with the participation of clinicians, researchers and experts, aiming to identify the disease, give it an official name, and coordinate its study.

“It is a disease that requires a better description,” said Diaz, a 48-year-old American emergency physician. “We need to know the number of people infected with it and understand its cause in order to be able to improve its prevention, treatment and treatment methods.”

Available studies indicate that about 10% of patients who have contracted the Coronavirus suffer from symptoms a month after their infection, but it is not known at present how long these complications can last.

Surprisingly, not all people with these long-term symptoms belong to the groups most at risk, such as the elderly and people with diseases that exacerbate the infection with Covid-19.

Diaz explained that “long-term Covid” is monitored in patients who have been affected to varying degrees by the epidemic, and this “also includes younger people”, including children.

This proves that Covid-19 is not just a flu, as those who deny the existence of the epidemic say, but it also contradicts the opinion of those who call for isolating only people with a fragile structure, in order to contain the outbreak of the epidemic.

And the most common symptom seems to be fatigue, but there are many other symptoms, including fatigue or malaise after physical exertion, difficulty thinking clearly, shortness of breath, heart palpitations and nervous system problems.

“What we don’t understand is how all of these things are interconnected,” the doctor explains. Why does a person have this symptom, and another person with another symptom? ”, Indicating that it is imperative that researchers uncover the disease mechanisms that cause these symptoms.

“Is this caused by the virus?” She asked. Or about the immune response? If we know more, we will be able to start by identifying some interventions to alleviate the symptoms, ”affirming that a“ huge amount ”of research is currently being conducted on the phenomenon.

What has given impetus to this research are the patients themselves who have gathered to demand their right to receive answers and treatment, in the face of doubts and ambiguities about their health status.

The doctor, who was assigned this file to the WHO in October, admitted, “It was a tremendous movement.”