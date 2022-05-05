Capitals (agencies)

A new report by the World Health Organization showed that the number of people who died as a result of infection with “Covid-19” is three times more than what was recorded in official data. The report is a comprehensive study of the actual global toll of the pandemic to date.

Yesterday, the United Nations organization said that there are 14.9 million additional deaths linked to “Covid-19” by the end of 2021. The official number of deaths directly attributed to the virus that was reported to the World Health Organization from January 2020 to the end of December 2021, is more Just under 5.4 million.

The additional death figures reflect the number of people who died from Covid-19 as well as those who died as an indirect result of the outbreak, including people who were unable to receive health care for other conditions when health systems were overwhelmed during massive waves of infection.

The organization also calculated deaths averted during the pandemic, for example due to the lower risk of traffic accidents during lockdowns.

But the numbers are also much higher than the official toll due to deaths that go unreported in countries with poor registration processes. The WHO said that even in the pre-pandemic period, 6 out of 10 deaths worldwide were not recorded.

The report indicated that nearly half of the deaths that have not been counted so far were in India.

He pointed out that 4.7 million people died there as a result of the pandemic, especially during the massive escalation of the infection wave in May and June 2021.

Despite this, the Indian government states that the number of deaths in the period from January 2020 to December 2021 is much lower, at about 480,000. The World Health Organization says it has not fully studied the new data provided by India this week, which falls short of WHO estimates.

The Indian government said in a statement after the figures were published that the World Health Organization issued the report without adequately addressing India’s concerns about what it called “questionable” methods.

The WHO team, made up of international experts who have been processing the data for months, used a mixture of national and local information, as well as statistical models, to estimate the overall outcome in which the data was incomplete, an approach that India has criticized.

However, other independent assessments indicate that the number of deaths in India is much higher than the official government toll, including a report published in the journal “Science” that indicated that three million may have died from “Covid” in the country.