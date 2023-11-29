Organization projects growth of 2.9% for 2023; international entity estimates increase to 3.0% in 2025

The OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) released this Wednesday (29.nov.2023) new estimates for global growth in the coming years. The organization projects a slowdown from 2.9% in 2023 to 2.7% in 2024.

In 2025, global growth is expected to be 3.0%, “as inflation declines further and real yields strengthen”, says the OECD. Global inflation is projected at 3.8%.

For 2024, the G20 GDP growth projection is 2.8%. For 2025, it should increase to 3.0. The estimate for the US is 1.5%, and should increase to 1.7% in 2025.

According to the international entity, growth in the Euro Zone, one of the regions most affected by the war in Ukraine, is forecast to be 0.6% in 2023, before rising 0.9% in 2024 and 1.5% in 2025.

Regarding inflation, the OECD projects that the rate should fall “gradually” to 5.2% in 2024 and to 3.8% in 2025, compared to 7.0% in 2023.