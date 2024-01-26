During their participation in the 11th session of the “World Government Summit 2024,” government decision-makers and thought leaders anticipate major future transformations, innovative solutions to global challenges, and improving the lives of communities around the world.

Under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future,” 200 international figures presented, in more than 110 key dialogue and interactive sessions, their visions about future governments, innovative solutions to future challenges, anticipating the most prominent opportunities, and inspiring the next generation of governments.

The summit, along with a group of knowledge partners, launches a series of strategic reports, exceeding 25 reports, focusing on the most important practices and trends in vital sectors.

As a global gathering of elite leaders and experts, the summit discusses major global future trends and transformations, and the modern visions of elite government leaders, ministers, senior officials and decision-makers, as well as their visions in developing innovative solutions to global challenges and improving the lives of communities around the world.

It also presents a group of international awards in recognition of government ministers, private sector representatives, innovators and creators, for their exceptional contributions to building a better society for humanity.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, said during the “World Government Summit” dialogue that the new session of the summit, which is being held with the participation of heads of state and government, and more than 80 international and regional organizations, in addition to 120 government delegations, and an elite group of… Global thought leaders and experts discuss major global future trends and transformations, in more than 110 major dialogue and interactive sessions, in which 200 international personalities speak, including presidents, ministers, experts, thinkers and future makers, in addition to holding more than 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions in the presence of more than 300 ministers.

The summit, which will be held in Dubai during the period from February 12 to 14, brings together on its platform heads of states and governments, ministers and heads of international organizations, as well as more than 120 government delegations and an elite group of ideas and business leaders, international experts, and Nobel Prize-winning scientists.

The summit hosts 15 global forums, focusing on developing strategies and future plans in the most vital sectors that concern humanity. They are organized in partnership with a number of international organizations, global technological institutions, and leading companies, in addition to institutions concerned with innovating new solutions to the challenges facing human societies.

The forums include the World Health Forum, the Government Services Forum, the Arab Government Administration Forum, the Experience Exchange Forum, the Future of Transport Forum, the Public Finance Forum for Arab Countries, the Future of Education Forum, the Future of Space Forum, and the Forum for Industry and Advanced Technology.

The “World Government Summit 2024” will continue its various dialogues, through the Artificial Intelligence Forum, the Future of Work Forum, the Emerging Economies Forum, the Geotechnology Governance Forum, and the Sustainable Development Goals Forum, in addition to the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, and the “Time 100” event.

The summit, in its new version, will also host global discussions and dialogues aimed at anticipating the formation of future governments, bringing together leaders of countries, global government officials, international organizations, thought leaders, and the private sector, in a way that ensures strengthening international cooperation, identifying innovative solutions to future challenges, anticipating the most prominent opportunities, and inspiring the next generation of governments.

High-level ministerial meetings will be held during the summit, including a ministerial meeting of ministers concerned with sustainable development, a ministerial meeting to discuss the features of the next generation of future governments, a meeting of Arab finance ministers, a consultative meeting with labor ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and a meeting of energy ministers to discuss the future of hydrogen energy.

The summit focuses on six main urgent themes, including enhancing the pace of growth and change for effective governments, artificial intelligence and new future horizons, the new vision for development and future economies, the future of education and the aspirations of tomorrow’s societies, sustainability and new global transformations, in addition to urban expansion and global health priorities.

The awards presented by the summit include the Best Minister in the World Award, the Dubai International Award for Best Sustainable Development Practices, the Creative Government Innovations Award, the Global Award for Best Government Applications, and the Global Government Excellence Award.

Commissioner General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Track, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, stressed that the challenges and rapid global changes that the world is witnessing confirm the need to develop a global model, through which governments participate and cooperate in order to support efforts. development, and innovating solutions that contribute to overcoming challenges and the prosperity of societies, noting that the World Government Summit has become a global event that brings together thought leaders, experts, and decision-makers from various countries of the world, to present their ideas and visions about the future of governments.

Al Tayer said that the Roads and Transport Authority, through its partnership with the World Summit, confirms its continued commitment to participate in global efforts to innovate solutions to make a positive impact on people’s lives, by reviewing the qualitative initiatives it launches, and the results of their implementation in the context of benefiting from best practices and successful experiences.

He expressed his happiness that the Authority is the “sustainable energy partner” of the summit held this year under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future.” He said: “Through our participation, we seek to review the global transformations in the energy sector and present our pioneering experience at the global level in the transition to renewable and clean energy to achieve carbon neutrality, through pioneering projects in renewable and clean energy.”

Director General of the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Engineer Majid Sultan Al-Mesmar, said that the summit contributes to strengthening global cooperation to benefit from the broad opportunities offered by successive developments, and also contributes to confronting the challenges emerging from those developments.

Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawoud Al Hajri, stressed that Dubai Municipality’s participation in the World Government Summit, the most prominent event in the world in the field of global government cooperation, comes to seize the opportunity to learn about the features of the future of governments, and to learn about global trends and the opinions of decision makers and thought leaders.

